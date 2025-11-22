Errors, bugs, questions - page 2553
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I can't validate in the Market.
I get an error:
test on EURUSD,H1 tester takes too long strategy tester report not found Please advise which direction to look. Thank you
Hello.
I can't pass validation in the marketplace.
I get an error:
test on EURUSD,H1 tester takes too long strategy tester report not found Please advise which direction to look. Thank you
This often happens at weekends.
Or you need to optimize the code. Disable all journal entries, check for errors.
If your Expert Advisor constantly "chugs" the server with an error, this happens too.
Hello.
After the automatic update of Windows, the Expert Advisor I bought from the Market is broken and requires a new activation. Windows is updated very often and now I have to lose my product license every time? Not only is the number of activations limited, but the EA has a large number of settings that have to be re-entered. Please fix this bug!!!
Hello.
After the automatic update of Windows, the Expert Advisor I bought in the Market was crashed and required a new activation. Windows update is very frequent and I have to lose my product license every time? It is not only that the number of activations is limited, but the Expert Advisor has many settings that need to be re-entered. Please fix this bug!!!
For example, you are part of some organisation based on a facial scan (photo). But today you visited ... let's say a gym. There you fell down on the bar and somewhat damaged the physio (crooked nose, lips on 2 sizes larger, half-face bruise). So, after you come to the organization after the accident, and you are not recognized there, and the system does not let you in.
Question for a clue - is this a bug system? The system should remove your bruises and fix your nose?
For example, you are part of an organisation based on a facial scan (photo). But today you visited ... let's say a gym. There the bar fell down on you and slightly damaged your face (your nose is crooked, your lips are 2 sizes bigger, half of your face is bruised). So, after you come to the organization after the accident, and you are not recognized there, and the system does not let you in.
Question for a clue - is this a bug system? Does the system have to remove your bruises and correct your nose?
Why bother with OS? What prevents you from binding by hardware?
Actually CCanvas is very crude. There are a lot of bugs there, especially regarding anti-aliasing. The algorithms are just out of whack.
Replace the default PixelTransform function in CCanvas with:
and this problem will disappear, but it won't fix the smoothing algorithms themselves.
Thanks, Nikolai, for the feature, unfortunately in this version allLineThick lines are drawn without transparency
Thank you, Nikolai, for the function, unfortunately in this version allLineThick lines are drawn without transparency
Oh, yes. Sorry. Didn't realise you were mixing transparency into the colour.
Well, there you go:
Oh, yeah. Sorry about that. Didn't notice that you mix transparency into colour.
That's it then:
Thank you, Nikolai, it's working properly now.