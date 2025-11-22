Errors, bugs, questions - page 2874
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Good afternoon!
While optimising the EA I found that it is performing non-sanctioned trading!
I.e. when I start optimisation the EA automatically starts in real time.
Although the problem can be solved by enabling the banning of algotrading or manually removing the EA, the effect seems to me to be undesirable.
Good afternoon!
While optimising the EA I found that it is performing non-sanctioned trading!
I.e. when I start optimisation the EA automatically starts in real time.
Although the problem can be solved by enabling the banning of algotrading or manually removing the EA, the effect seems to me to be undesirable.
This is the forum for trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing.
Peculiarities of mql5 language, tips and tricks
fxsaber, 2018.02.22 09:47
Because it's a combat EA even in frame mode. This is the reason why you need to check the frame flag in OnChartEvent, otherwise this kind of trouble can happen
This seems to be the first time this has been voiced. Which means that Market Products creates a nasty vulnerability... And it's very hard to get around this vulnerability. Detecting it is similarly difficult.
In Market Discussions there is no possibility to edit your post.
In Market Discussions there is no possibility to edit your post.
What is it?
What is it?
Social trading ))
Hello. Maybe not to the right place, tell me instead of the Russian words (menu, etc.) set of Russian letters are not related... How to fix it, reinstalling MT4 did not help.
It is most likely that you are not set to Cyrillic, or someone else has changed it.
In the language and region settings you need to find the tab where the menu item is
It is most likely that you are not set to Cyrillic, or someone else has changed it.
You need to find the tab in the language and region settings where the menu item is.
Here's how it works. It's Russian in the settings