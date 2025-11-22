Errors, bugs, questions - page 2874

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Good afternoon!

While optimising the EA I found that it is performing non-sanctioned trading!

I.e. when I start optimisation the EA automatically starts in real time.

Although the problem can be solved by enabling the banning of algotrading or manually removing the EA, the effect seems to me to be undesirable.

Regards,

Andrey A. Kotrin
Files:
Screenshot.jpg  1158 kb
 
Andrey Kotrin:

Good afternoon!

While optimising the EA I found that it is performing non-sanctioned trading!

I.e. when I start optimisation the EA automatically starts in real time.

Although the problem can be solved by enabling the banning of algotrading or manually removing the EA, the effect seems to me to be undesirable.

Regards,

Andrey A. Kotrin.

This is the forum for trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing.

Peculiarities of mql5 language, tips and tricks

fxsaber, 2018.02.22 09:47

Because it's a combat EA even in frame mode. This is the reason why you need to check the frame flag in OnChartEvent, otherwise this kind of trouble can happen

sinput uint Range = 100;

#define  SETRANGE(A, START, STEP, END) ParameterSetRange(#A, true, A, START, STEP, END)

void OnTesterInit() { SETRANGE(Range, 0, 1, Range); }

void OnTesterDeinit() {}

void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)
{
  static const bool IsFrame = MQLInfoInteger(MQL_FRAME_MODE);
  
//  if (!IsFrame) // без этой проверки Терминал (не только Агент) начнет выставлять ордера на реальном счете во время запуска Оптимизации
    OrderSend(_Symbol, OP_BUY, 1, Ask, 100, 0, 0);
}


This seems to be the first time this has been voiced. Which means that Market Products creates a nasty vulnerability... And it's very hard to get around this vulnerability. Detecting it is similarly difficult.


 
fxsaber:

Exactly right. Some people complained about it and I didn't know what it was about.
It seems to be a hardcore bug.
 

In Market Discussions there is no possibility to edit your post.


 
fxsaber:

In Market Discussions there is no possibility to edit your post.


Yeah, that's a problem. At least they've increased the edit time now, making it a little longer to edit.
 

What is it?


 
fxsaber:

What is it?


Social trading ))

 
Good afternoon. Maybe not to the right place, hint, in therhimnal instead of Russian words (menu, etc.) set of Russian letters not connected... How to fix it, reinstalling MT4 did not help.
 
Denis Rodionov:
Hello. Maybe not to the right place, tell me instead of the Russian words (menu, etc.) set of Russian letters are not related... How to fix it, reinstalling MT4 did not help.

It is most likely that you are not set to Cyrillic, or someone else has changed it.

In the language and region settings you need to find the tab where the menu item is


 
Igor Makanu:

It is most likely that you are not set to Cyrillic, or someone else has changed it.

You need to find the tab in the language and region settings where the menu item is.


Here's how it works. It's Russian in the settings

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