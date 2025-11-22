Errors, bugs, questions - page 1269

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[Deleted]  
fyords:

There is an error in the profile.

In your profile, on the home page there are links: signals, products, jobs. Each link leads to a different section.
If you open the newsfeed, there are these links too, but the signals link refers to products.

Thank you for your message,

We will correct it.

 

I open the Depth of Market and I see in the log 

RR      2       12:29:32.931    Books   invalid book transaction [GBPUSD,buy,1.51150,0]
CF      2       12:29:33.259    Books   invalid book transaction [GBPUSD,sell,1.51188,0]

Is it supposed to be like this ?

Also how is this consistent with market and cancel

i don't get information about broker's behavior in the log file

JS      0       12:30:00.187    Trades  '*******': market sell 2.00 GBPUSD
FJ      0       12:30:00.203    Trades  '*******': market sell 2.00 GBPUSD placed for execution in 22 ms
CO      0       12:30:53.503    Experts AutoTrading is disabled
 

Compilation error

class A {
};
соnst A* f( const A *a ) { Print( "1" ); return ( a ); }
      A* f(       A *a ) { Print( "2" ); return ( a ); }
void OnStart()
{
        const A *a1 = new A();
        const A *a2 = f( a1 );

              A *a3 = new A();
              A *a4 = f( a3 ); //Ошибка компиляции
}

I tried the C++ compiler - it understands that (where MQL has an error) it is f() with Print("2" ) that needs to be called, while MQL has an uncertainty.

A simpler version also compiles with an error

void f( const A *a ) { Print( "1" ); }
void f(       A *a ) { Print( "2" ); }
void OnStart()
{
        const A *a1 = new A();
        f( a1 );

        A *a3 = new A(); //ошибка компиляции
        f( a3 );
}
 

What do the pluses have to do with it? They are two different languages! With pluses, the MQL is only visually similar.

[Deleted]  

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Answers to newbies in pictures

barabashkakvn, 2014.12.17 18:33

How to add a level to the indicator.

Discussion, suggestions and thanks are acceptedhere

Adding level 50 to the RSI indicator

Adding level 50 to the RSI indicator

The RSI indicator now has a level of 50

The RSI indicator now has level 50

Is there any way to do this programmatically?
 

For example

#property  indicator_level1     25.0
#property  indicator_level2     75.0

or

IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 0, 25.0);
IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 1, 75.0);
[Deleted]  
GVladimir:

For example

or

Thank you!
 
Hello. I have the following problem: After a forced reboot (e.g. after installing an update), all charts are closed. How can I activate the Open Deleted function? Previously this could be done in the Tools-Charts tab, now I don't see such an option
[Deleted]  

Screenshots of the MetaTrader trading platform

USDCHF, M5, 2015.01.15

Alpari Limited, MetaTrader 5, Demo

temp_file_screenshot_22355.png

USDCHF, M5, 2015.01.15, Alpari Limited, MetaTrader 5, Demo

This broker says the dollar has depreciated.... for a few moments!? Down 100,000p. I wonder who was standing to sell.... Will the profits be paid out?

 
GVladimir:

What do the pluses have to do with it? They are two different languages! With pluses, the MQL is only visually similar.

How did you study MQL? - From scratch from the reference book?
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