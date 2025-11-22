Errors, bugs, questions - page 1269
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I open the Depth of Market and I see in the log
Is it supposed to be like this ?
Also how is this consistent with market and cancel
i don't get information about broker's behavior in the log file
Compilation error
I tried the C++ compiler - it understands that (where MQL has an error) it is f() with Print("2" ) that needs to be called, while MQL has an uncertainty.
A simpler version also compiles with an error
What do the pluses have to do with it? They are two different languages! With pluses, the MQL is only visually similar.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Answers to newbies in pictures
barabashkakvn, 2014.12.17 18:33
How to add a level to the indicator.
Discussion, suggestions and thanks are acceptedhere
Adding level 50 to the RSI indicator
The RSI indicator now has level 50
For example
or
For example
or
Screenshots of the MetaTrader trading platform
USDCHF, M5, 2015.01.15
Alpari Limited, MetaTrader 5, Demo
temp_file_screenshot_22355.png
This broker says the dollar has depreciated.... for a few moments!? Down 100,000p. I wonder who was standing to sell.... Will the profits be paid out?
What do the pluses have to do with it? They are two different languages! With pluses, the MQL is only visually similar.