Errors, bugs, questions - page 2872
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Of course it's my fault, I don't read the documentation and I came up with it.
Yes, I remember it well, that's why I asked you a question.
It's just that the documentation does not describe the use oftypename() in such syntax, as it is described for sizeof()
In the documentation for templates there is only an example of using in such syntax.
So I assumed that (typename) would be allowed as well
But no, my mistake. Thank you for such a sensitive conversation. We understood each other and understood everything.
And still I cheated the system.
Double typename
Result: string
I doubt typename in templates has anything to do with typename that returns type.
Since mql templates don't have values as parameters, only types, the keyword in typename in templates is redundant.
And the second typename is something like a macro, so double typename is a problem.
Green is superfluous, but there are still two yellow ones and they are of the same context
so (1) is equivalent to (2)
The green one is extra, but there are still two yellow ones
Good day!
is this normal? )
and i just wanted to run the EA on one of today's 5s
Good day!
is this normal? )
and i just wanted to run the EA on one of today's 5s
When entering an EA input parameter value in the Terminal/Tester, the action of the ESC key is equated with ENTER. Is this behaviour correct?
Now, if the value is accidentally overwritten while entering, it is not possible to undo the entry and the previous value can be lost.
ME sometimes crashes (for several months now) when pressing ALT+LEFT several times.
The tabs of files opened before the crash are not saved.