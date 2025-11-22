Errors, bugs, questions - page 241
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Hello !
This is my first post here, so first of all I want to thank the developers of the MetaTrader trading platform .Great product! Good luck to you.
I have a question.
I haveMetaTrader client terminals installed on two machines, one client has the following list of servers to connect
The other client:
When downloading history, the historical data downloaded by one client is different from the other client's historical data. And of course, testing of the trading Expert Advisor on these machines gives different results.
Please explain the situation.
In the first case, you have opened a trading account on the Alpari server, and in the second case, on our demo server (MetaQuotes-Demo).
When opening a demo account, select MetaQuotes-Demo or add the address access.metatrader5.com:443 to the list of servers and highlight the account on it.
Please explain this situation.
Renat and Rosh - thanks for the answer, but the question is: which of these stories is relevant (i.e. really history) ?
The fact that different servers have different history data is a fact and that is clear, but why it is so is not clear. The differences are quite big, and consequently it critically affects the Expert Advisor setup.
... да, это похоже на на рекурсию ...
Why should they be the same?
Renat and Rosh - thanks for the answer, but the question is: which of these histories is relevant (i.e. really history) ?
That different servers have different historical data is a fact and it is clear, but why this is so is not clear. The differences are quite large, and consequently it critically affects the Expert Advisor setup.
The MQ story is considered relevant. This issue has been raised many times before; the source of the discrepancies has been cited as an oversight (indifference) on the part of individual brokers to the historical data.
Why do brokers get the wrong history?
Or do brokers spend their time to warp it?
Why do brokers get the wrong story?
Or do brokers take their time to warp it?