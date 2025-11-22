Errors, bugs, questions - page 244

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AlexSTAL:

Hopefully the developers will still hear us and help us catch this floating bug....

I have exactly the same thing (given that I sometimes put the computer to sleep). The server MQ. Cures by jerking the graph with mouse. As for servicedesk, they work with my request. Yesterday I got a question "can you clarify what access point the terminal was working with?". I was not able to clarify because I could not find any such information in the log. So if your current session is not interrupted and there is a problem, please write to Service Desk and ask about the "access point".
 
SoundChip:

For the last couple of days, the terminal shuts down when the tester window is opened. What could be the problem ...?

Here, it turns out that there is a limit on the number of variables defined via input - 80. Then the tester starts to glitch and shuts down the terminal.
 

SoundChip:
Вот, разобрался, оказывается есть ограничение на количество переменных, определяемых через input - 80. Далее тестер начинает глючить и отключать терминал. 

Here is the developers' response: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2838
В чём дело? При открытии вкладки тестера стратегий вылетает торговый терминал. С чем это может быть связанно?
В чём дело? При открытии вкладки тестера стратегий вылетает торговый терминал. С чем это может быть связанно?
  • www.mql5.com
При открытии вкладки тестера стратегий вылетает торговый терминал.
 
Yedelkin:
Here's the reply from the developers: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2838
Yikes, I emailed them a week ago, but they didn't give me a sensible answer. They announced the error when I figured it out myself. It's a pipe.
 

Hello!

Can you tell me, when testing using"genetic algorithm" some combinations of input variables are skipped and are not tested.

Question: is this done on purpose?

Генетические алгоритмы - это просто!
Генетические алгоритмы - это просто!
  • 2010.05.25
  • Andrey Dik
  • www.mql5.com
В статье автор расскажет об эволюционных вычислениях с использованием генетического алгоритма собственной реализации. Будет показано на примерах функционирование алгоритма, даны практические рекомендации по его использованию.
 
gisip:

Hello!

Can you tell me, when testing using"genetic algorithm" some combinations of input variables are skipped and are not tested.

Question: is this done on purpose?


Look at Optimization modes and the article Genetic algorithms - mathematical apparatus

In addition, there is an article here Genetic Algorithms - It's Simple!

 
SoundChip:
Yikes, I wrote to the service department a week ago, but they didn't give me a sensible answer. They announced the error when I figured it out myself. Pipes.
They couldn't find your request.
 
SoundChip:
Yikes, I wrote to the service department a week ago, but they didn't give me a sensible answer. They announced the error when I figured it out myself. Pipe.
Sorry, it turns out I wrote to the forum and not to the servicedek:)
 

Help! The indicator works fine, displays and calculates everything, but

when a new tick comes, it goes to zero and lines are built anew, here is a screenshot


and then this:



and everything goes back to normal:



And then again on the arrival of a new tick. Maybe someone has...

 

Seems to be zeroing in this function (on tick arrival)


b1=ExtStdDev1Buffer[i+ExtStdDevShift];
b2=ExtStdDev2Buffer[i+ExtStdDevShift];
}
ObjectSetString(0,Label+"11",OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(b1,5));
ObjectSetString(0,Label+"10",OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(b2,5));

double d1=A1/1000.0*b1;
double d2=A2/1000.0*b2;

ObjectSetString(0,Label+"15",OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(d1,5));
ObjectSetString(0,Label+"14",OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(d2,5));
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