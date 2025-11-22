Errors, bugs, questions - page 244
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Hopefully the developers will still hear us and help us catch this floating bug....
For the last couple of days, the terminal shuts down when the tester window is opened. What could be the problem ...?
SoundChip:
Вот, разобрался, оказывается есть ограничение на количество переменных, определяемых через input - 80. Далее тестер начинает глючить и отключать терминал.
Here's the reply from the developers: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2838
Hello!
Can you tell me, when testing using"genetic algorithm" some combinations of input variables are skipped and are not tested.
Question: is this done on purpose?
Hello!
Can you tell me, when testing using"genetic algorithm" some combinations of input variables are skipped and are not tested.
Question: is this done on purpose?
Look at Optimization modes and the article Genetic algorithms - mathematical apparatus
In addition, there is an article here Genetic Algorithms - It's Simple!
Yikes, I wrote to the service department a week ago, but they didn't give me a sensible answer. They announced the error when I figured it out myself. Pipes.
Yikes, I wrote to the service department a week ago, but they didn't give me a sensible answer. They announced the error when I figured it out myself. Pipe.
Help! The indicator works fine, displays and calculates everything, but
when a new tick comes, it goes to zero and lines are built anew, here is a screenshot
and then this:
and everything goes back to normal:
And then again on the arrival of a new tick. Maybe someone has...
Seems to be zeroing in this function (on tick arrival)
b1=ExtStdDev1Buffer[i+ExtStdDevShift];
b2=ExtStdDev2Buffer[i+ExtStdDevShift];
}
ObjectSetString(0,Label+"11",OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(b1,5));
ObjectSetString(0,Label+"10",OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(b2,5));
double d1=A1/1000.0*b1;
double d2=A2/1000.0*b2;
ObjectSetString(0,Label+"15",OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(d1,5));
ObjectSetString(0,Label+"14",OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(d2,5));