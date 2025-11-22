Errors, bugs, questions - page 238
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For the last couple of days the terminal has been shutting down when the tester window is opened. What could be the problem? There was a new build on 15.12 just now, could it be because of that? Everything has been working fine until now, Windows 7. Rebooted and reinstalled several times, to no avail. HELP !
For the last couple of days the terminal crashes when opening the tester window. What could be the problem? Just had a new build on 15.12, could it be because of this? So far everything has been working fine, Windows 7. Rebooted and reinstalled several times, to no avail. PLEASE !
Can you write to Service Desk with all the details you need?
For the last couple of days the terminal has been shutting down when the tester window is opened. What could be the problem? There was a new build on 15.12 just now, could it be because of that? Everything has been working fine until now, Windows 7. Rebooted and reinstalled several times, to no avail. HELP !
1. After updating, when selecting one of the advisors in the tester window: "advisor", the terminal window closes (minimizes). In the future, after switching on the terminal, in 2-3 seconds the terminal closes arbitrarily.
The Expert Advisor you have selected has compiled in accordance with the Attachment Pr1.
2. When deleting the selected exe5 file, the terminal works normally with other EAs.
3. Before update, terminal with the specified EA worked normally.
4. What is the reason for the terminal being buried?
MT5CLW description of the problem:
Time : 2010.12.18 17:37 (0:03:52)
Program : Client Terminal
Version : 500.370 (15 Dec 2010)
Revision : 27654
OS : Windows 7 Professional (Build 7600)
Processors : 4 x X64 (level 6)
Memory : 8311080/1675076 kb
Virtual : 8589934464/8589746680 kb
CrashMD5 : 9337A9B6584FD94312599CBCD124675C
Exception : C0000005 at 000000014034CEC9 read to 00000001000015E8
Modules : 0000000140000000 00B3B000 terminal64.exe (5.0.0.370)
: 0000000073550000 0002E000 wlidnsp.dll (6.500.3165.0)
000000014034CEC4:00005 [000000014034CEC9] #12488 (terminal64.exe)
Registers : RAX=00000001000015E0 RIP=000000014034CEC9 EFLGS=00010246
: RBX=00000000033E2E50 RSP=000000000012F758 RBP=00000000000000000001
: RCX=000000000003552CD8 RSI=000000000033C9B0 CS=0033
: RDX=000000000000000000000000 RDI=000000000000000001 DS=002b
: R8=0000000001D6A1B8 R12=0000000000000001 ES=002b
: R9=00000000000000000007 R13=00000000FFFFFFFF FS=0053
: R10=00000000000352EE88 R14=00000001404A86F0 GS=002b
: R11=00000000000000000008 R15=0000000000000000 SS=002b
Similar problem:
Time : 2010.12.18 19:46 (0:02:18)
Program : Client Terminal
Version : 500.370 (15 Dec 2010)
Revision : 27654
OS : Windows 7 Professional (Build 7600)
Processors : 4 x X86 (level 6)
Memory : 1833392/795584 kb
Virtual : 2097024/1800948 kb
CrashMD5 : 3911FA0C9824ADAF76FA3234759FC4B7
Exception : C0000005 at 772820CB write to 5F6F0001
Modules : 00400000 00955000 terminal.exe (5.0.0.370)
: 16080000 00019000 mdnsnsp.dll (1.0.3.1)
: 69A70000 00008000 pshook.dll (3.1.1.72)
77281FA1:0012A [772820CB] RtlIdentifierAuthoritySid (ntdll.dll)
7728A44C:001AB [7728A5F7] RtlCopyString (ntdll.dll)
Registers : EAX=5F6F0001 EIP=772820CB EFLGS=00010206 ES=0023
: EBX=F1100200 ESP=0012D93C EBP=0012D970 FS=003b
: ECX=000221DB ESI=05DD17C3 CS=001b GS=0000
: EDX=00000002 EDI=F1100000 DS=0023 SS=0023
For the last couple of days the terminal has been shutting down when the tester window is opened. What could be the problem? There was a new build on 15.12 just now, could it be because of that? Everything has been working fine until now, Windows 7. Rebooted and reinstalled several times, to no avail. HELP !
Reinstall Windows 7 to a working one and everything will work!
I noticed the following thing (EURUSD,M1):
The terminal had been working all day, there were interruptions to the connection. And then it turns out that a significant number of bars are missing. At first glance, it appears that the M1 minute base was not updated when the connection was restored.
I noticed this (EURUSD,M1):
The terminal was working all day, there were interruptions to the connection. And then it turns out that a significant number of bars are missing. At the first glance, it seems that the base of M1 Minutes was not updated when the connection was renewed.
I had this happen a lot on Alpari on Monday....
I was told by the Service Desk that it's not their problem, it's Alpari's....
Which broker are you?
I had this happen a lot on Alpari on Monday...
I was told by the Service Desk that it's not their problem, it's Alpari's....
Which broker are you?