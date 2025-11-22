Errors, bugs, questions - page 2267
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Attempting to remove the custom character has knocked the terminal out cold.
CPU consumption = 0. Seems to be waiting for something. Before that, interrupted CustomTicksReplace execution for a long time.
After the backtest, opened the chart with the trades normally. There is not enough space (apparently because of the length of the custom symbol name) to fit five digits after the decimal point.
It should be 1.5949.5.
After the backtest, opened the chart with the trades normally. There is not enough space (apparently because of the length of the custom symbol name) to fit five digits after the decimal point.
It should be 1.5949.5.
yes there is such a problem in the tooltips.
Why would you want to change the colour and thickness of the EA? It has no effect on its performance. Do you need it for a picture? Well, change it in a template in the indicator settings.
In fact, it is just for convenience. When you check the correctness of the work of the Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester, it is very difficult to look through these thin lines for a long time. So I thought it would be great if indicator lines were thicker during testing on history(!). That's all.
It's really just for convenience. When you check correctness of expert's work in the tester, it is very difficult to look at these thin lines for a long time. So I thought it would be great if indicator lines were thicker during testing on history(!). That's all.
And what prevents to create a template with the name of the Expert Advisor and set the thickness of the indicator lines as you like? Even on the tester's additional charts there is an opportunity to manually apply the template.
I had a problem with the tester or debug template in one of the builds, I don't remember the details. At that point, I started using the template with the EA's name.
Critical error during execution:
Access violation at 0x006D004B write to 0x00000014 in 'Demo.ex5'
crash --> 006D004B F3AB rep stosd
006D004D 5Fpop edi
006D004E 5Bpop ebx
006D004F 8BE5mov esp, ebp
006D0051 5Dpop ebp
006D0052 C3ret
006D0053 90nop
00: 0x6D004B
01: 0x6D0090
02: 0x146B279
03: 0x144DE3E
04: 0x6D0F23
05: 0x6D081D
06: 0x6D000D
07: 0xE646BB
08: 0x1039279
09: 0x13FB2D5
10: 0x13FAF20
11: 0xFCEFE6
12: 0x75478F04
13: 0x77BB9C23
14: 0x77BB9BF2
Critical error in execution:
It's been a while, congratulations. Your options have sunk in with the SD...
It's been a while...
Surprised myself - thought there wouldn't be such errors on x32
Strange... I have this error at the stage of compiling in x32:
'm_pixels' - protected member access error CImage.mqh 78 2
Do x64 and x32 compilers really work differently now!
What prevents me from creating a template with Expert Advisor's name and set the thickness of indicator lines as you like? Even on the tester's additional charts there is an opportunity to manually apply the template.
I had a problem with the tester or debug template in one of the builds, I do not remember the details. At that point, I started using the template with the EA's name.
Thank you, Alexei! I did. I didn't even think of such a possibility.