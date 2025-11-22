Errors, bugs, questions - page 2260
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A compile-time error:
And without the template, it's fine. What difference does it make?
Error during compilation:
And without the template, it's fine. What difference does it make?
Thanks for the message.
We'll fix it.
MetaEditor 1881/32 hangs... Just open the attached file and then e.g. start the compilation process or open any other file
unknown-tultiple
Greetings!
IsStringFind case-sensitive or not?
Greetings!
Is StringFind case-sensitive or not?
Checked, case-sensitive, but is there any way to implement a case-insensitive search?
Checked case-sensitive, but is there any way to implement a case-insensitive search?
Like this:P.S. No, that won't work, though. You can search, but you have to write your ownStringFind
That's about right:
Got it, thanks.
How do I get this data through MQL?
How do I get this data through MQL?