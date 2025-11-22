Errors, bugs, questions - page 2274
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If MQL5 compiles and executes code that C++ can't compile, is it a valid claim here that MQL5 does it by mistake?
It can't - because it finds unsolvable contradictions in them, which perhaps were overlooked in MQL
Can't - because it finds intractable contradictions in them, which were overlooked in the MQL.
It's just logic too, without attachment
Talking about different things. Finished.
No, it's not the function signature I'm interested in, it's the internal class
I don't know how to look it up... if anyone knows, please write the result
which flags do you include?
Is it normal?
Normal insofar as it is equivalent
OK, as far as equivalent.
I remember it used to be possible.
Error in the Documentation
I don't know how to look it up... If anyone knows, please write the result
typeid(x).name()
and then as you go along, depending on the compiler.
typeid(x).name()
and then as you go, depending on the compiler.