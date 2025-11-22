Errors, bugs, questions - page 2262
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Hi! On Ubuntu 17.10 and 18.04 MT5 1881 closes trades (twice) by itself. Is this somehow fixed?
By editing your code.
What happened to the Warehouse functions?
it's good that I have backups sometimes, but your repository has killed a lot of previously created projects.
the problem occurs with files that have more than 2684 lines!!!
MT4
And there is a problem when sending large files.
This is an error... why Warning?
The Market has utilities for copying trading signals between terminals on the same machine. I can't figure out what mechanism is used to send data from one terminal to another?
WebRequest, files, named channels, DLL solutions are excluded, if I understand correctly.
The Market has utilities for copying trading signals between terminals on the same machine. I can't figure out what mechanism is used to send data from one terminal to another?
WebRequest, files, named channels, DLL-solutions are excluded, if I understand correctly.
Ask the question to the authors of the utilities. And why files are excluded? The Common folder is available to all terminals.
Ask the question to the authors of the utilities.
The question is addressed to them in particular.
And why are the files excluded? The Common folder is available to all terminals.
Doubtful.
Sergey Savinkin:
And why exclude files? The Common folder is available to all terminals.
fxsaber:
Doubtful.
If you are so well versed in the subject, why ask a question? Especially in the wrong branch?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/2720#z19
If you are so well versed in the subject, why ask the question? Especially in the wrong thread?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/2720#z19
Not well versed in the subject. Didn't know that Common is the same for all, including the MT4+5 case.
It turns out the copiers are ruining HDDs as they are running through a short timer.
Need to filter the QB browsing from spam. Unfortunately, there is no "do not show this author's work" option.
Are there any browser extensions to remove spam from KB?
I am talking about MT5KB. There is no spam in MT4KB.
Need to filter the QB browsing from spam. Unfortunately, there is no "do not show this author's work" option.
Are there any browser extensions to remove spam from the KB?
Alas, there never will be.
After all, the top three spammers are a project of the State Department. And the State Department won't let that happen.