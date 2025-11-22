Errors, bugs, questions - page 2261

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prostotrader:

The position is closed. Manually open a position on the demo, then set its SL/TP and close it. The SL/TP of the closed position will be shown in the History tab (Positions/trades). How to get these levels in MQL?

 
fxsaber:

The position is closed. Manually open a position on the demo, then set its SL/TP and close it. The SL/TP of the closed position will be shown in the History tab (Positions/trades). How to get these levels in MQL?

So far it seems that there is no way. There is no DEAL_SL and DEAL_TP identifiers to get these properties.

 
fxsaber:

unknown-tultiple


How to reproduce ?

 
Alexander:

How to reproduce ?

Tried to compile code that @A100 posted here yesterday (already deleted). Got ME hanging up. Then when opening ME on many mqh it hung up, and gave such tooltips when writing code.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Try double clicking on the user in the PM. Until the word unread messages disappears. Works for me.

I.e. Go to the messages, then click on that user again on the right.

Thank you, that helps!

 
fxsaber:

Tried to compile the code...

Yes... I need to open magic .mq5file first (only 340 bytes)


Ошибки, баги, вопросы
Ошибки, баги, вопросы
  • 2018.08.22
  • www.mql5.com
Общее обсуждение: Ошибки, баги, вопросы
 
Execution error:
class Z {};
class Y : public Z {};
struct A { int _;
template<typename T> void f( T  ) { Print( __FUNCSIG__ ); } //(1)
template<typename T> void e( T* ) { Print( __FUNCSIG__ ); } //(9)  (*)
                     void g( Y* ) { Print( __FUNCSIG__ ); } //(2)
template<typename T> void h( T  ) { Print( __FUNCSIG__ ); } //(3)
};
struct B : A {
                     void f( Z* ) { Print( __FUNCSIG__ ); } //(4)
                     void e( Z* ) { Print( __FUNCSIG__ ); } //(10) (*)
                     void g( Z* ) { Print( __FUNCSIG__ ); } //(5)
};
void OnStart()
{
        Y *y;
        B b;
        b.f( y ); //(6)
        b.e( y ); //(11)                                           (*)
        b.g( y ); //(7)
        b.h( y ); //(8)
}
Result:
Expected:

void B::f(Z*)
void A::f<Y*>(Y*)
(6)
void A::e<Y>(Y*)
void A::e<Y>(Y*)
(11)(*)
void A::g(Y*)
void A::g(Y*)
(7)
void A::h<Y*>(Y*)
void A::h<Y*>(Y*)
(8)

(1) is not fundamentally different from (3)(9), but the result (6) and (8)(11) are fundamentally different. The same was expected, taking into account result (7)(11)

lines with (*) were added later

 
A100:

MetaEditor 1881/32 hangs... just open the attached file and then e.g. start the compilation process or open any other file

Fixed by

 
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/275455
Промежуточный билд 1882
Промежуточный билд 1882
  • 2018.08.24
  • www.mql5.com
Уважаемые разработчики...
 
Greetings! On Ubuntu 17.10 and 18.04 MT5 1881 closes trades by itself (twice). Is this somehow fixed?
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