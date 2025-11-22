Errors, bugs, questions - page 2265
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You can, but
Please do not misinform people
Don't misinform people please
Initial task: There is an indicator handle. Please change colour and thickness of line of this indicator. And of course, just a picture is not enough - please provide the code.
Initial task: There is an indicator handle. Please change colour and thickness of line of this indicator.
Hello I have connection problems, I disabled antivirus, firewall, reinstall the terminal, tried other terminals, other brokers theominals, all the same error, no connection
WHAT TO DO?
Yes, there can be. By handle and from the body of the EA.
In that case, it could be construed as "There is no simple solution". If so, be more restrained in your comments if there is no simple and effective code.
Don't misinform people please
You can clearly see the little red squares popping up in the animation. Tried to get rid of them once - failed.
This function takes a minute at 24 million ticks to execute successfully. Is it possible to speed it up?
In that case, it could be construed as "There is no simple solution". If so, be more restrained in your comments if there is no simple and effective code.
And the question here was not about a simple solution. The question was whether it is possible.
And don't be so categorical when a solution exists, though not the simplest one.
You can clearly see the little red squares popping up in the animation. Tried to get rid of them once - failed.
Yes, this is a very old creation of mine. I used to have this problem in front of me too.
At that time I hadn't understood that for more efficient work I should use only one canvas for the whole screen. Or not the whole screen, if you don't want to change its size.
At the very least two, depending on the type of task: one XRGB under the graphic and one ARGB (with transparency) over the graphic.