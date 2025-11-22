Errors, bugs, questions - page 2273
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if it's different on mql, it's wrong.
The discussion is not about right, it's about the alleged error. My opinion is that there is no mistake, this is the way the implementation is designed at the moment.
My opinion is that there is no mistake, this is the way the implementation is conceived at the moment.
then why are you asking about the pluses? a macro is an under-pattern. why even make an analogy between the two?
then why are you asking about the pros?
Curiosity.
macro is a sub-template. why even make an analogy between them?
C++ for some reason is cited as the benchmark in this context. Why the understanding of the current implementation of MQL5 does not fit in - I don't know.
yes, this example doesn't compile on the pluses
The basic C++ example compiles without errors
An example like this doesn't compile on C++:
Because it's an error in itself, but fxsaber will prove that this is in fact correct (this is how MQL was designed), and we don't understand something
C++, for some reason, is cited as the benchmark in this context.
Because the Language Framework says: MQL5 is based on the concept of the widespread C++ programming language...
And besides, ServiceDesk's answer to some of my requests started with "We've checked the behavior of the submitted code in Visual C++...".
An example like this does not compile in C++:
Because it's an error in itself, but fxsaber will prove it's actually correct (that's how MQL was designed) and we don't understand something
If MQL5 compiles and executes code that C++ cannot compile, is it a valid claim here that MQL5 does it by mistake?
Let's imagine that this is a language that compiles and executes all the C++ code. Furthermore it also compiles and executes some code that C++ cannot compile. C++ is then obviously a subset of the language in question. It's only logic, without reference to MQL5, specifically.
Basic C++ example compiles without errors
g++ 5.4.0 doesn't want to compile. and show plz what the output class is called
Although one would expect(by analogy with) for example this:
void f<g<A,int >::T1>(void)
void f<g<A,double>::T1>(void)
Note here that the __FUNCSIG__ value is auxiliary since it is not part of the standard and does not take part in calculations. The main thing is that the implementation (:16) is correct. Embarcadero C++ gives the same result
g++ 5.4.0 does not want to compile. and please show me the name of the output class
which flags do you include?