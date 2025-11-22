Errors, bugs, questions - page 2268
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I am working in Just2Trade MT4 terminal.
I am registered in MQL5 Community, I am trying to subscribe to free signal. I have to type in my password, and pressed "Subscribe", but nothing happens.
What do I have to do to subscribe to free signal?
I am working in Just2Trade MT4 terminal.
I am registered in MQL5 Community, I am trying to subscribe to free signal. I have to enter my password, and pressed "Subscribe", but nothing happens.
What should I do to subscribe to a free signal?
You should have a demo account.Paid signals can only be subscribed to a real account. The free signal can only be subscribed to a demo account. Aren't there any messages in the terminal in the "Journal" tab?
Have a demo account.Paid signals can only be subscribed to a real account. A free signal can only be subscribed to a demo account. Aren't there any messages in the "Journal" tab in the terminal?
What is the fundamental difference between (1) and (2) ?
Surprised myself - thought there would be no such errors on x32
Strange... I already have an error at the x32 compilation stage:
'm_pixels' - protected member access error CImage.mqh 78 2
Do x64 and x32 compilers really still work differently?
All the same, the tick history of the custom characters disappears after the Tester is applied to them. It needs to be fixed.
Let's take it one step at a time. We need a clear playback.
I create a custom symbol with tick and bar history.
I run a backtest on it in "real ticks" mode.
Do nothing for a while.
Request ticks for the custom symbol with CTRL+U or run backtest - zero ticks.
SZY I made a request to SD for this long time ago. If it's still there, I think there are more details.
I create a custom symbol with tick and bar history.
I run a backtest on it in "real ticks" mode.
Do nothing for a while.
Request ticks for custom symbol via CTRL+U or run backtest - zero ticks.
SZY I made a request to SD for this long time ago. If it survived, there seems to be more details.
That is, the bars and ticks are there first. And everything is tested "by real ticks".
After a while the ticks are gone but the bars are not. Right? How long?
That is, the bars and ticks are there first. And everything is tested "by real ticks".
Yes, it's like that.
After a while, the ticks are gone but the bars aren't. Like this? How long?
Only the ticks disappear, the bars remain. Sometimes five minutes is enough. After about an hour, no more hope.