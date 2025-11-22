Errors, bugs, questions - page 2105
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Hi all.
Has anyone come across anything like this:
we set buylimit
the server returns a Request Timeout error
But the order is set.
Therefore, my Expert Advisor gets error 10012 and tries to place the order again.
Dig in the direction of the structure
structMqlDateTime
{
intyear;// year
intmon;// month
intday;// day
inthour;// hour
intmin;// minutes
intsec;//seconds
intday_of_week;// day of week (0-Sunday, 1-Monday, ...,6-Saturday )
intday_of_year;// number in a year (1st of January has number 0 )
};
Yes, I am interested only in the day, in specific intervals of days, i.e. out of 365 days, the years of intervals 15 to 140, 150 to 300 and 320 to 350, notionally
the listed functions are not quite correct for my case, Day is the day of the month, not the year
yes, we are only interested in day, specific intervals of days, i.e. out of 365 days years intervals are from 15 to 140, from 150 to 300 and from 320 to 350, arbitrarily
the listed functions are not quite correct for my case, Day is the day of the month, not the year
intday_of_year;// number in a year (1st of January has number 0)
I have not used this structure, but it seems to have what I need? or not?
intday_of_year;// serial number of the year (January 1 has number 0)
solved the issue with specifying a specific day of the year, I've written it in the wrong place)))), the issue with the interval remains...
solved if (DayOfYear()>=16&DayOfYear()<=26) thank you all!!!
Yes right, but I can't set the required interval of days, the owl scrambles in a row even though it is supposed to skip days
I tried to write this condition
if (DayOfYear()>=(Day0+16)||DayOfYear()<=(Day0+30))
where int Day0 = DayOfYear()==0;
That must be what you mean.
Otherwise your code above makes no sense.
YOU wrote it like this:
If the current day is more than 16!!!
Or the current day is less than 30,
then we'll do an "ow".
in other words, you have told the robot to trade every day
If a product was previously published in the marketplace as a utility, but is in fact an indicator, can I convert this indicator into a script or advisor and publish it in the same product in the marketplace?
If a product was previously published in the marketplace as a utility, but is in fact an indicator, can I convert this indicator into a script or advisor and publish it in the same product in the marketplace?
as far as i know, you can ask a moderator to move it to another category.
but the question is whether it is possible to change the type of the program itself. ?
As far as I know, you can ask a moderator to move it to another category.
but the question is whether it is possible to change the type of programme itself. ?
Well yes, now the indicator, but the indicator does not do what I need, I want to change into an EA, but this is a different type and what to do a new product ? What to do with the old version ? Many questions arise here.....
Well yes, now the indicator, but the indicator doesn't do what I need, I want to convert it to an EA, but this is a different type and what to do a new product ? What to do with the old version ? A lot of questions appearing here.....
It's easier to write to the marketplace moderator in the product discussion than to ask questions here.
set buylimit
server returns a Request Timeout error
But at the same time the order is set.
A timeout indicates that no reply was received from the server within a reasonable time. It doesn't say anything about the order result.