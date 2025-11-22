Errors, bugs, questions - page 2102
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why the difference?
The answer is the same.
The answer is the same.
Thank you. While I was completing my post, I didn't see your addition.
Though I didn't understand anything, but I don't need to. The main thing I understood is that fmod and % give different results. And I will take it into account if necessary.
I've noticed this bug in fonts.
No glitches with Times new roman,
But when I chose a different font, for example Roboto - some letters underdraw, and all this at size 10 !!!
and only with English P and F
left Roboto right Times
Question: Has anyone encountered a problem?
When you increase the size to 12 - all draws normally,
I know it's ok, but it's not at size 9 = it's ok too :-)
OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE
In help.
You can use both angle and second anchor point coordinates to set the slope of the line.
But it's not possible to set by second coordinate, it doesn't work, I've checked different ways, please check...
OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE
In help.
You can use both angle and second anchor point coordinates to set the slope of the line.
But it's not possible to set by second coordinate, it doesn't work, checked different ways, please check...
Re-checked, it's a bug ...
Maybe I missed something, I downloaded the terminal from https://www.metatrader4.com/ exactly MT4, installed it, ran it, it seems to open MT5, but MetaEditor is definitely the fifth one. Platforms, what have they merged? I want to know what has been done.
Mt4 can only be downloaded from your broker.
I look at a couple of brokers where I've managed to look, there is no mt5 at all, and mt4 was downloaded on May 19, 17. I must have missed a lot.
So what's going on, please explain =)
I look at a couple of brokers where I have managed to look, there is no mt5 at all, and mt4 downloaded the release of May 19, 17. I missed a lot.
So what's going on, please explain =)
Mt4 is dying as a platform because there is a faster and more modern platform, mt5. But of those who can't get used to the presentation of positions in mt5. choose mt4. I used to dislike mt5 as well, now I realise it's faster and more advanced. Even two identical algorithms may work differently in mt5 and mt4. Even completely identical codes can work differently.