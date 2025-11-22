Errors, bugs, questions - page 2112
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2016.08.25 12:32
Execution error in Optimize=1 and/or debug mode.
Error during execution
Result: AAACCCBBB
Expected: AAABBBCCC
Compilation error
Confusing macro highlighting - context-independent
either always present (option B) or always absent (option A)It was expected that if a macro was defined in a particular string it would be highlighted, if it was not defined it would not be highlighted. Otherwise it's not clear what presence/absence of highlighting means.
Is it on the site? The engine on the site cannot recognise custom macros in the code
Always wondered why the text in OBJ_BUTTON buttons is offset ???
It doesn't look nice when creating miniature panels...
Thank you for your hard work and it's cool...
Always wondered why the text in OBJ_BUTTON buttons is offset ???
It doesn't look nice when creating miniature panels...
Try reducing the size of the arrow. I had the same thing.
CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL
Enables keyboard control of the chart ("Home", "End", "PageUp", "+", "-", "Up Arrow", etc.). Setting CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL=false allows to disable scrolling and scaling of the chart but still allows to receive events when these keys are pressed inOnChartEvent().
bool
can I also disable the Copy and Paste (Ctrl+C Ctrl+V) commands? so that I can copy text from the EDIT field
cool how it works...
Now a typical message on the forum
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to compile this code on MT5
Vladimir Karputov, 2014.04.08 13:41Compile -F7 in MetaEditor. And to insert code into the forum, please use the SCR button