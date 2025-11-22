Errors, bugs, questions - page 2109
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I still don't know why the timer error occurs. cannot set timer
how do i defeat it?
I only found out that it occurs when there is a complex algorithm and a lot of orders, which correspond to each other.
i.e. a lot of history orders - we read and process them, and the timer starts to glitch at some point.
However, it does not start at the moment of EA start but some time later. Restarting the timer does not give any results, only reloading the Expert Advisor.
If the test was from a strategy tester, the file should be in terminal/tester/files
It is a serious bug because instead of one order an infinite number of orders are opened - which means an instant hit!
But you will not be deprived of it because it is not monitored.
Serious bug because instead of one order an infinite number of orders are opened - which means an instant drain!
I do not think that they will take it away because it is not traceable.
I'm not doing it on purpose, am I? I'm saying that the terminal might have a bug that returns such an error. I asked on the forum how to deal with it.
I don't think that the problem lies in the fact that I have a signal and I want to open a deal.
Good afternoon. Question to the developers of the terminal.
I often test strategies with MetaTrader4 Strategy Tester. I think the speed mode is very inconvenient. Even at 31st speed one bar on a low TF (to say nothing of a high one) is formed about a minute, and at 31st speed a year segment flies over in half a minute so that you do not notice anything.
Sometimes, you see an uninteresting interval and want to scroll through it, but have no other options - either you increase speed hoping to stop in time, or you have to slow down and wait for 20-30 minutes until the chart reaches the right spot (the chart cannot be started from a certain date - sometimes you must first fill the deal history, sometimes some values must be calculated in the program memory according to the iteration principle).
I really miss the intermediate rates.
Maybe there are some solutions to this problem that I am not aware of? Or it is a feature of development and only the developers can save the situation?
I'm not doing it on purpose, right? I'm saying that there may be a bug in the terminal that returns such an error. I asked on the forum how to deal with it.
I don't think that the problem lies in the fact that I have a signal and I want to open a deal.
ERR_FTP_CLOSED is not supported by the meta unit, compiling errors
'ERR_FTP_CLOSED' - undeclared identifier
ERR_FTP_CLOSED is not supported by meta unit, compile-time errors
#define ERR_FTP_CLOSED 4524
as a crutch option
There's no such folder. I tried a folder created - nothing is written there.
Sorry, I completely missed that I have all terminals in /portable mode
If terminal starts in normal mode, you should look for the file on C drive:
It's easier to get there from the menu.
And in this directory find the folder tester/files
#define ERR_FTP_CLOSED 4524
as a crutch
that's what I did