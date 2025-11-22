Errors, bugs, questions - page 2109

New comment
 

I still don't know why the timer error occurs. cannot set timer

how do i defeat it?

I only found out that it occurs when there is a complex algorithm and a lot of orders, which correspond to each other.

i.e. a lot of history orders - we read and process them, and the timer starts to glitch at some point.

However, it does not start at the moment of EA start but some time later. Restarting the timer does not give any results, only reloading the Expert Advisor.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

If the test was from a strategy tester, the file should be in terminal/tester/files

There is no such folder. I tried creating a folder, but nothing is written there.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
For example if there is a shortage of funds, a closed market, a trade ban, I do not re-submit the request.
Now I understand that I don't have to time out, but why deprive the seller of the right? Is this some kind of serious seller's bug?

It is a serious bug because instead of one order an infinite number of orders are opened - which means an instant hit!

But you will not be deprived of it because it is not monitored.

 
A100:

Serious bug because instead of one order an infinite number of orders are opened - which means an instant drain!

I do not think that they will take it away because it is not traceable.


I'm not doing it on purpose, am I? I'm saying that the terminal might have a bug that returns such an error. I asked on the forum how to deal with it.

I don't think that the problem lies in the fact that I have a signal and I want to open a deal.

 

Good afternoon. Question to the developers of the terminal.

I often test strategies with MetaTrader4 Strategy Tester. I think the speed mode is very inconvenient. Even at 31st speed one bar on a low TF (to say nothing of a high one) is formed about a minute, and at 31st speed a year segment flies over in half a minute so that you do not notice anything.

Sometimes, you see an uninteresting interval and want to scroll through it, but have no other options - either you increase speed hoping to stop in time, or you have to slow down and wait for 20-30 minutes until the chart reaches the right spot (the chart cannot be started from a certain date - sometimes you must first fill the deal history, sometimes some values must be calculated in the program memory according to the iteration principle).

I really miss the intermediate rates.
Maybe there are some solutions to this problem that I am not aware of? Or it is a feature of development and only the developers can save the situation?

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

I'm not doing it on purpose, right? I'm saying that there may be a bug in the terminal that returns such an error. I asked on the forum how to deal with it.

I don't think that the problem lies in the fact that I have a signal and I want to open a deal.

For the sake of justice, I almost lost a profit using the same scheme once - it was saved by low ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS value at the broker
 

ERR_FTP_CLOSED is not supported by the meta unit, compiling errors

'ERR_FTP_CLOSED' - undeclared identifier

'ERR_FTP_CLOSED' - constant expression required

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

ERR_FTP_CLOSED is not supported by meta unit, compile-time errors

#define ERR_FTP_CLOSED 4524

as a crutch option

 
Anton Ohmat:
There's no such folder. I tried a folder created - nothing is written there.

Sorry, I completely missed that I have all terminals in /portable mode

If terminal starts in normal mode, you should look for the file on C drive:

It's easier to get there from the menu.

And in this directory find the folder tester/files

 
Комбинатор:

#define ERR_FTP_CLOSED 4524

as a crutch


that's what I did

1...210221032104210521062107210821092110211121122113211421152116...3193
New comment