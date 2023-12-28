Position request adding error

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Hello,

My EA tried to open a market position, and when sending the order it got stuck and returned request timeout after about 3 minutes. See log below




After that a position appeared in the trade tab with the comment request adding, but that position did not exist. The problem is that my EA considered this position to calculate TP and SL adjustment and ended up positioning it incorrectly.

If I try to close this order by clicking on the X it remains on the tab as if it has a bug.

Has anyone ever experienced this ?


Thanks

 
The problem is on the broker's side.
 
Hi, how did this ended up?
 
Razos #Hi, how did this ended up?

I have modified your post. Please avoid naming brokers in the forum as it is not really relevant information and can be considered advertising.

 
Have the same problem. When puting limit order price is reaching the limit order price but it is not filled until 1 - 3 minutes later with completly diffrent price I set up the trade. I have a info next to my trade "request adding" can anybody experienced same ? 
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