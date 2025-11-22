Errors, bugs, questions - page 2098
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Started from scratch.
Home computer.
Your computer is probably slowing down.
Your computer is probably slowing down.
"Lags" only on MT5.
Started from scratch.
Home computer.
Definitely not nonsense, there is a misunderstanding. Explain to me, where does the meta-editor break in and what does it do on the internet?
Well, do not show your incomprehension in public.
What does meta-editor and what it breaks in to CPU load by the terminal?
Here is Renat in the branch, ask him where the unit breaks into
Why do they keep losing their username and password?
Guys, tired of android in mt5 constantly entering login and password from www.mql5.com
Why do they constantly get lost?
Change your browser to one that stores your passwords. For example use Google Chrome - it will retrieve all your saved passwords (of course if you work in the desktop version of Google Chrome by logging into your Google account).
Change your browser to one that stores your passwords. For example use Google Chrome - it will retrieve all your saved passwords (of course if you work in the desktop version of Google Chrome by logging into your Google account).
Guys, I'm tired of entering my username and password from www.mql5.com in android mt5 all the time
Guys, I'm tired of entering my username and password from www.mql5.com in mt5 on android.
For some reason I can't log in at all. Everything works on the website. In MT5 on android it doesn't work:
Why is a very useful function like ChartXYToTimePrice() so expensive in execution time?
I wrote a function analogous to XYToTimePrice() and it runs much faster. It is several hundred times faster.
Dear developers, please look at your code. I have a feeling it is not optimally designed and can be speeded up by 2-3 orders of magnitude.
I am attaching the code of a test indicator. Just move the mouse.