Errors, bugs, questions - page 2098

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fxsaber:

Started from scratch.

Home computer.


Your computer is probably slowing down.

 
Sergey Chalyshev:

Your computer is probably slowing down.

"Lags" only on MT5.

 
fxsaber:

Started from scratch.

Home computer.

Thanks, we'll check it out.
 
Please help me, I can't put the Renge Bars in mt4. Previously (about 2 years ago) I downloaded any inductor and everything worked. Now none of them work. I put them on the chart, they do not appear in standalone mode.
 
Sergey Chalyshev:

Definitely not nonsense, there is a misunderstanding. Explain to me, where does the meta-editor break in and what does it do on the internet?

Well, do not show your incomprehension in public.

What does meta-editor and what it breaks in to CPU load by the terminal?

Here is Renat in the branch, ask him where the unit breaks into

 
Guys, I'm tired of entering my username and password from www.mql5.com on android in mt5.
Why do they keep losing their username and password?
 
Vladimir Pastushak:
Guys, tired of android in mt5 constantly entering login and password from www.mql5.com
Why do they constantly get lost?

Change your browser to one that stores your passwords. For example use Google Chrome - it will retrieve all your saved passwords (of course if you work in the desktop version of Google Chrome by logging into your Google account).

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Change your browser to one that stores your passwords. For example use Google Chrome - it will retrieve all your saved passwords (of course if you work in the desktop version of Google Chrome by logging into your Google account).


Guys, I'm tired of entering my username and password from www.mql5.com in android mt5 all the time

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Guys, I'm tired of entering my username and password from www.mql5.com in mt5 on android.

For some reason I can't log in at all. Everything works on the website. In MT5 on android it doesn't work:


 

Why is a very useful function like ChartXYToTimePrice() so expensive in execution time?

I wrote a function analogous to XYToTimePrice() and it runs much faster. It is several hundred times faster.
Dear developers, please look at your code. I have a feeling it is not optimally designed and can be speeded up by 2-3 orders of magnitude.
I am attaching the code of a test indicator. Just move the mouse.

void XYToTimePrice(int x,int y,datetime &time,double &price,int id)
  {
   static int left_bar; // номер самого левого бара на экране
   static int WidBar;
   static int Wid;
   static int Hei;
   static double y_min;
   static double y_max;
   static int PerSec=PeriodSeconds();
   static bool ChartChange=true;
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE) { ChartChange=true; return; } 
   if(ChartChange) // если было изменение чатра после последнего вычисления
     {
      left_bar=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR);        // номер самого левого бара на экране
      Wid=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS);               // ширина экрана в пикселях
      WidBar=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS);              // ширина экрана в барах
      Hei=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS);              // высота экрана в пикселях
      y_min=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);                         // макс. цена на экране
      y_max=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);                         // мин. цена на экране
     }
   if(x>Wid || x<0 || y<0 || y>Hei) return;  // выходим если точка (x,y) за пределами экрана
   price=y_min+(Hei-y)*(y_max-y_min)/Hei;
   int NrBar=left_bar-(int)((double)x/((double)Wid/(double)WidBar)); 
   datetime T[1];
   if(NrBar>=0) CopyTime(NULL,0,NrBar,1,T);
   else { CopyTime(NULL,0,0,1,T); T[0]+=fabs(NrBar)*PerSec;}
   ChartChange=false;
   time=T[0];
  }
Files:
TestSpeedXY.mq5  12 kb
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