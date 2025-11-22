Errors, bugs, questions - page 2080
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Does the type of sorting (by ticket, by time, by character) affect the number in the item list?
No. The GUI has no feedback.
More and more often I'm getting threats from MT5, saying there's no memory and all data will be lost, which is annoying, because there's enough memory... Usually you just cancel the close offer and continue working, but today the terminal just didn't want to load... Closed my browser with lots of tabs and it was fine.
Windows 7 64x
By switching the chart symbols with the EA, we get the following result
That is, as if the Symb variable becomes a pointer to _Symbol. As soon as we replace the string with the highlighted one in the source code, the result is correct
At 1687 it started to happen.
The terminal cannot load EURUSD data in any way. It can only be fixed by restarting the terminal.
I assume that the terminal enters infinite synchronization cycle. EURUSD is a symbol in the debugger.
I've experimented with CopyTicksRange. Looks like it's responsible for the synchronization problems in the new build.
I ask to make a hot-fix.
On average (over a month watched) it turns out to be one application per day (including weekends) pecking at the SR. 75% of them are bugs. Sad statistics.
Just today already three requests, two of which with the source code reproduction of the bug. Am I the only one who is so "cool"?
He's out of memory again...
Even though there's still 7 gigabytes of RAM available. What the hell is this?
Hit on the ticks again.
Indicators are no longer working correctly. Shifts to the right when new bars are formed without calculation on new data. Application#1899266.
Example of what it looks like.
1. Loading indicator on the chart:
//---
2. After a few new bars it already looks like this:
//---
3. If you refresh the chart from the context menu of the chart, everything falls into place:
Indicators are no longer working correctly. Shifts to the right when new bars are formed without calculation on new data. Application#1899266.
Example of what it looks like.
1. Loading indicator on the chart:
//---
2. After a few new bars it already looks like this:
//---
3. If you refresh the chart from the context menu of the chart, everything is back to normal:
This problem appears in all indicators. Including indicators from the standard delivery set. For example, Moving Average:
//---
And after formation of several bars:
//---
Try to reproduce it in your environment. Need to see if I'm the only one with this problem.