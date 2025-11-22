Errors, bugs, questions - page 2080

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Does the type of sorting of positions in the terminal (by ticket, by time, by symbol) affect the number in the position list?
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
Does the type of sorting (by ticket, by time, by character) affect the number in the item list?

No. The GUI has no feedback.

 

More and more often I'm getting threats from MT5, saying there's no memory and all data will be lost, which is annoying, because there's enough memory... Usually you just cancel the close offer and continue working, but today the terminal just didn't want to load... Closed my browser with lots of tabs and it was fine.

Windows 7 64x

 
Compiler bug
#define  TOSTRING(A) (#A + " = " + (string)(A))

string Symb = NULL;

void OnInit()
{  
  Print(TOSTRING(_Symbol));
  Print(TOSTRING(Symb));

  if (Symb != _Symbol)
    Symb = _Symbol;
//    Symb = _Symbol + "_"; // такой вариант будет работать правильно
}


By switching the chart symbols with the EA, we get the following result

_Symbol = AUDJPY
Symb = 
_Symbol = EURGBP
Symb = EURGBP
_Symbol = AUDJPY
Symb = AUDJPY

That is, as if the Symb variable becomes a pointer to _Symbol. As soon as we replace the string with the highlighted one in the source code, the result is correct

_Symbol = AUDJPY
Symb = 
_Symbol = EURGBP
Symb = AUDJPY_
_Symbol = AUDJPY
Symb = EURGBP_
 

At 1687 it started to happen.

The terminal cannot load EURUSD data in any way. It can only be fixed by restarting the terminal.

I assume that the terminal enters infinite synchronization cycle. EURUSD is a symbol in the debugger.

I've experimented with CopyTicksRange. Looks like it's responsible for the synchronization problems in the new build.

I ask to make a hot-fix.

 

On average (over a month watched) it turns out to be one application per day (including weekends) pecking at the SR. 75% of them are bugs. Sad statistics.

Just today already three requests, two of which with the source code reproduction of the bug. Am I the only one who is so "cool"?

 

He's out of memory again...

2017.12.04 01:27:45.716 Core 2  pass 0 tested with error "no memory in OnTick function (cannot get 5088 Kb, used 706 Mb)" in 0:00:02.433
2017.12.04 01:27:45.716 Core 2  pass 1 tested with error "task rejected by tester agent" in 0:00:00.000
2017.12.04 01:27:47.838 Core 2  pass 1 tested with error "no memory in OnTick function (cannot get 5088 Kb, used 701 Mb)" in 0:00:00.951
2017.12.04 01:27:47.838 Core 2  pass 0 tested with error "task rejected by tester agent" in 0:00:00.000
2017.12.04 01:27:48.853 Core 2  pass 0 tested with error "critical runtime error 502 in OnTick function (array out of range, module Experts\TZ_Sky_and_Ground_V_04_03.ex5, file TZ_Sky_and_Ground_V_04_03.mq5, line 7109, col 22)" in 0:00:00.827
2017.12.04 01:27:48.853 Core 2  pass 1 tested with error "no memory in global initialization function (cannot get 16384 Kb, used 680 Mb)" in 0:00:00.110
2017.12.04 01:27:50.565 Core 2  pass 1 tested with error "no memory in OnTick function (cannot get 896 Kb, used 663 Mb)" in 0:00:00.702
2017.12.04 01:27:50.565 Core 2  pass 6 tested with error "task rejected by tester agent" in 0:00:00.000
2017.12.04 01:28:53.648 Core 3  pass 2 tested with error "critical runtime error 505 in OnTick function (out of memory)" in 0:01:10.372
2017.12.04 01:28:53.787 Core 3  pass 3 tested with error "no memory in global initialization function (cannot get 16384 Kb, used 706 Mb)" in 0:00:00.125
2017.12.04 01:28:57.850 Core 2  pass 6 tested with error "critical runtime error 505 in OnTick function (out of memory)" in 0:01:06.269
2017.12.04 01:28:57.980 Core 2  pass 1 tested with error "no memory in global initialization function (cannot get 16384 Kb, used 706 Mb)" in 0:00:00.109
2017.12.04 01:28:59.924 Core 3  pass 3 tested with error "no memory in OnTick function (cannot get 5088 Kb, used 706 Mb)" in 0:00:05.132
2017.12.04 01:28:59.937 Core 2  pass 1 tested with error "no memory in OnTick function (cannot get 5088 Kb, used 701 Mb)" in 0:00:00.936
2017.12.04 01:30:45.823 Core 2  pass 1 tested with error "no memory in OnTick function (cannot get 5088 Kb, used 738 Mb)" in 0:01:44.864

Even though there's still 7 gigabytes of RAM available. What the hell is this?

  
Access violation at 0x000000013FD11382 read to 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF
              000000013 FD11370 4885 D2            test       rdx, rdx
              000000013 FD11373 747 B              jz         0x13fd113f0

              000000013 FD11375 53                push       rbx
              000000013 FD11376 4883 EC20          sub        rsp, 0x20
              000000013 FD1137A 48897 C2430        mov        [rsp+0x30], rdi
              000000013 FD1137F 488 BD9            mov        rbx, rcx
   crash -->  000000013 FD11382 488 B7AF8          mov        rdi, [rdx-0x8]
              000000013 FD11386 4881 FFE0FFFF00    cmp        rdi, 0xffffe0
              000000013 FD1138D 770 B              ja         0x13fd1139a
              000000013 FD1138F 4883 C138          add        rcx, 0x38
              000000013 FD11393 E8984289FF        call       0x13f5a5630  ; #5139 (terminal64.exe)
              000000013 FD11398 EB37              jmp        0x13fd113d1

              000000013 FD1139A 488 D4AE8          lea        rcx, [rdx-0x18]

00: 0x000000013FD11382
01: 0x000000013FD2F58C
02: 0x0000000008930D58
03: 0x000000000A17B5A0
04: 0x000000000929EBB4
05: 0x000000000EF1E9F8
06: 0x0807060524232221
07: 0x100F0E0D0C0B0A09
08: 0x1817161514131211
09: 0x201F1E1D1C1B1A19

Hit on the ticks again.

 

Indicators are no longer working correctly. Shifts to the right when new bars are formed without calculation on new data. Application#1899266.

Example of what it looks like.

1. Loading indicator on the chart:

//---

2. After a few new bars it already looks like this:

//---

3. If you refresh the chart from the context menu of the chart, everything falls into place:


 
Anatoli Kazharski:

Indicators are no longer working correctly. Shifts to the right when new bars are formed without calculation on new data. Application#1899266.

Example of what it looks like.

1. Loading indicator on the chart:

//---

2. After a few new bars it already looks like this:

//---

3. If you refresh the chart from the context menu of the chart, everything is back to normal:


This problem appears in all indicators. Including indicators from the standard delivery set. For example, Moving Average:

//---

And after formation of several bars:

//---

Try to reproduce it in your environment. Need to see if I'm the only one with this problem.

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