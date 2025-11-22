Errors, bugs, questions - page 2073
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Topical!
Reinstall the OS... Windows XP is no longer supported by anyone....
Don't confuse prompts and descriptions.
The object description is drawn along with the object. Write some descriptor for a trendline and see what it looks like
I'm talking about what is written in TOOLTIP.....
For some reason
does not disable the display of object descriptions. Neither zero nor one changes anything. The tooltips are shown anyway.
What can be the reason?
What exactly do you mean by "tooltips"? The tooltips that pop up when you hover your cursor over an object? If so, set the tooltip as "\n".
What exactly do you mean by "tooltips"? A pop-up description when you hover your cursor over an object? If so, set the tooltip as "\n".
where you need a tooltip set up. But sometimes you need to disable everything at once. You can of course go through all the objects, but I thought there was an easier way - to temporarily disable this function with a single command.
@Slava, please pay attention to this thread. There are important questions about data synchronisation in indicators. In short:
1. It turns out that the wedge can occur in an indicator only when loading the history, in case the symbol and the timeframe coincide? So, you can freely call the functions, which have a timeframe different from the TF of the current chart, on this symbol? There will not be a wedge?
2. If there is such a "tough chip with the wedge" - should we check the history loading functions for the presence of parameters that can lead to the wedge and give a warning to the user at the compilation stage? That would be very nice, and everyone, even novice developers, would know not to do that!
3. Is it possible to call the subloading functions after the sync has exactly passed? Or should function calls with the indicator chart symbol/TF be categorically discouraged?
4. The synchronization check function by the current symbol/period can cause a wedge of data in the indicator (in the case, if the data is currently being loaded)?
5. In the branch, I have listed the functions that can cause a wedge. Please complete the list if it is not complete.
And in general, I would like a fuller disclosure on the topic of sync/clinch. Thank you!
@Slava, please pay attention to this thread. There are important questions about data synchronisation in indicators. In short:
Yes, thank you. We have paid attention to this thread. As soon as there is clarity, we will respond
To continue the theme.
MQ has a Cloud with thousands of machines.
A significant proportion of them are just standing around most of the time, waiting for the happiness of calculation to descend upon them.
Since there are thousands of machines standing around, why not consider alternative uses for them?
Owners are happy for their cars to be used for billing purposes anyway.
Automatically the option of using Сloud for mining comes up.
Yes, there are many issues to be solved: what to mine on CPU, how to track and pay for work, how to get consent to mine....
But why not?
Automatically the option of using SloCud for mining is inevitable.
Yes, there are a lot of issues to solve: what to mine on CPUs, how to track and pay for the work, how to get consent to mine....
But why not?
There will be a side effect - MT5 will become super-popular in the world.
Menu File Editor
It's been a long time since the list of recent files was much longer and contained the path inside the sandbox.
HZZ I noticed that to open some library sometimes it's faster to write #include <Name.mqh> and press ALT+G than to browse files tree (CTRL+D) while searching for name you need. No Favourite...
SZY2I suggest adding virtual folder Recent in ME Navigator.
Menu File Editor
It's been a long time since the list of recent files was much longer and contained the path inside the sandbox.
HZZ I noticed that to open some library sometimes it's faster to write #include <Name.mqh> and press ALT+G than to browse files tree (CTRL+D) while searching for name you need. No Favourite...
ZS2I suggest adding virtual folder Recent in ME Navigator.
That's half the trouble. When you PK on a source tab in ME, a menu pops up where "Close Ctrl+F4" and "Close all but this" are under each other. Sometimes you accidentally click on "Close all but this" and that's it... restoring closed tabs becomes problematic. And when you select a deleted file in the menu from the list of recent files you write about, the others are all shifted - I still don't understand the logic, and restoring accidentally closed tabs is no longer a normal possibility.