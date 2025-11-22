Errors, bugs, questions - page 2083
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So it's already1689- is that the same on it?
That's where the video was recorded.
Price setting bug in graphical objects. On last main 1643 and on new beta 1689.
1. Create a graphical object, e.g. a horizontal line;
2. Go to its properties, select the last price digit, change it;
3. It is not the digit we changed, but the previous digit;
Please correct it.
Price setting bug in graphical objects.
This behaviour in all windows. (Replacement 2 -> 7)
Strange that it's only found out now
In build 1689 the Cannot find 'xxx' in 'yyyy.ex5' error did not disappear - it was moved to another part of the code once again. I suggest that developers find it by themselves and fix it, taking into account the fact that in build 1646 all worked fine and patches introduced do not help (you know better what you have changed there - I cannot look for it now). For 3 months now modules are NOT OPERATING!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
A100, 2017.08.24 16:44
In build 1653 the execution error has not disappeared, just moved to another part of the code:
Cannot find 'f1' in 'Test2.ex5'
I am trying to create a custom symbol: formula "Si-12.17"/"USDRUB_TOD". It says operator is pending and cursor is placed after digit 7.
Question. What am I doing wrong?
I tried to write it like this: last("Si-12.17")/last("USDRUB_TOD").
The result is the same.
Trying to create a custom symbol: formula GBPUSD-EURUSD. It is created. I am displaying it. I want to see the chart - it opens, but I see a PENDING FOR RELEASE. It is hanging there until I reload the terminal.
Am I doing something wrong or everything is so crude?
After creating a custom symbol using a formula... can it be seen somewhere? It's not in the tool specification.
All problems are on build 1689.
After creating a custom symbol using a formula... can it be seen somewhere? It is not in the tool specification.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Libraries: MT4Orders
fxsaber, 2017.12.04 11:42
Thanks for trying to help, but your screenshot doesn't show where to go.
You have to go to Symbols-Custom-Select Symbol-PCM-Change Custom Symbol.
But, it would be better if the formula was displayed in the specification...
I am trying to create a custom symbol: formula "Si-12.17"/"USDRUB_TOD". It says operator is pending and cursor is placed after digit 7.
Question. What am I doing wrong?
I tried to write it like this: last("Si-12.17")/last("USDRUB_TOD").
The result is the same.
Thank you, it is corrected.