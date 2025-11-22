Errors, bugs, questions - page 2087
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It needs to look at the moment when problems occur, because local agent logs are cleaned automatically. And the terminal can clean up dead agents.
But if it didn't even get through in 18 seconds, then the port didn't even open.
Yeah, it's like it didn't get through at all.
Tester\logs\20171209.log:
Probably not and it's active. Add the entire directory with the agent explicitly to "skippable directories" and try again.
Another reason could be lack of rights to open network port.
Is UAC enabled? Try to reproduce after starting the terminal "as Administrator".
Everything is disabled, running under Administrators in portable mode. CTRL+F5 does not work the first startup. If I use "Start" button, it works. And after that CTRL+F5 works fine. I.e. the cause is not external.
Yeah, it's like it didn't get through at all.
Tester\logs\20171209.log:
Everything is off, running under Administrators in portable mode. CTRL+F5 first start does not work. If I use "Start" button, it works. And after that CTRL+F5 works fine. I.e. the cause is not external.
Let's check Ctrl+F5 start.
Re-run works because most likely agent is active after first call and hangs in the background for a few minutes activated waiting for next task.
Look at the delay - 18 seconds between attempting to connect and dropping out. This indicates a network connection timeout.
This is usually a slow start-up and initialisation of an exe application supervised by an antivirus.
We have encountered this many times and there is nothing we can do about it. The antivirus simply spends a lot of time analyzing the tester agent.
This also means that all of the agent's file activity will be examined under a magnifying glass and mercilessly slowed down.
A tip is to put the agent and its local directories in the antivirus pass. This will immediately make everything work faster.
Let's check Ctrl+F5 startup.
In ME, the EA stays in Debugging mode after these errors (and in other cases). The Expert Advisor is not even launched. I have to press SHIFT+F5 one more time.
Bug in the MT5 v.1643 tester.
When using "for(int i=0;(i<=rates_total-1 && !IsStopped()); i++)" for the dynamic array with flag "ArraySetAsSeries(_Massiv,true);" in the tester, the drawing on the chart occurs only from the candle with index 1 instead of 0 (the loop works from index 0). We used modes "All ticks", "Every tick based on real ticks".
When using the indicator in normal mode (not a tester), it is drawn from 0 index.
When you go from 1m to 5m and so on, there is an overlap in the graphs and they remain and there is no way to remove them. It is very uncomfortable to leave.
Can I see a screenshot of the overlaps?
In the signals, the "Balance" chart lags behind the "Funds" chart - is this the intention?
The graphs are not plotted in real time, lags within minutes are acceptable
The graphs are not plotted in real time, lags within minutes are acceptable
I'm just talking about asynchronisation...
optimization is running but not going, hangs...
in the logs at the moment:
2017.12.11 14:16:31.653 Tester EURUSD: ticks data begins from 2015.01.02 00:002017.12.11 10:00:22.107 Terminal Windows 10 (Build 15063), x64 based PC, IE 11.00, UAC, Intel Core i5-2500 @ 3.30GHz, RAM: 4258 / 7656 Mb, HDD: 68913 / 249998 Mb, GMT+05:00
2017.12.11 14:16:31.654 Tester genetic optimization started
2017.12.11 14:16:31.654 Tester size of initial task batch is 64
2017.12.11 14:16:31.729 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2017.12.11 14:16:31.737 Core 2 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001
2017.12.11 14:16:31.737 Core 1 connected
2017.12.11 14:16:31.737 Core 3 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3002
2017.12.11 14:16:31.737 Core 2 connected
2017.12.11 14:16:31.737 Core 3 connected
2017.12.11 14:16:31.738 Core 4 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3003
2017.12.11 14:16:31.739 Core 4 connected
2017.12.11 14:16:31.742 Core 1 authorized (agent build 1702)
2017.12.11 14:16:31.742 Core 3 authorized (agent build 1702)
2017.12.11 14:16:31.742 Core 1 genetic pass (0, 0, 1) started
2017.12.11 14:16:31.742 Core 3 genetic pass (0, 1, 1) started
2017.12.11 14:16:31.744 Core 2 authorized (agent build 1702)
2017.12.11 14:16:31.744 Core 2 genetic pass (0, 2, 1) started
2017.12.11 14:16:31.748 Core 4 authorized (agent build 1702)
2017.12.11 14:16:31.748 Core 4 genetic pass (0, 3, 1) started
2017.12.11 14:16:31.775 Core 1 common synchronization completed
2017.12.11 14:16:31.786 Core 3 common synchronization completed
2017.12.11 14:16:31.787 Core 2 common synchronization completed
2017.12.11 14:16:31.810 Core 4 common synchronization completed
2017.12.11 14:16:32.015 Core 3 EURUSD: ticks synchronized already [43 bytes]
2017.12.11 14:16:32.172 Core 1 EURUSD: ticks synchronized already [43 bytes]
2017.12.11 14:16:32.369 Core 2 EURUSD: ticks synchronized already [43 bytes]
2017.12.11 14:16:32.638 Core 4 EURUSD: ticks synchronized already [43 bytes]