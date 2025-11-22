Errors, bugs, questions - page 2086
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"Error with timer 4024", "cannot set milliseconds timer(500)"
Dear developers and authors
Who has the timer error again?
Which position are we talking about? 1529 or 1526? This log doesn't show, if the stop loss has changed. If the old and new values of SL are equal, there will be an error. The current price would also be nice to see.
In the signals, the "Balance" chart lags behind the "Funds" chart - is this the intention?
The "Pocket" web feature for each post has stopped chaining sources and pictures with it. Please fix this.
Every once in a while this kind of thingStarted on 1654+.
Every once in a while this happens.It has started on 1654+.
Look at the delay - 18 seconds between attempting to connect and dropping out. This indicates a network connection timeout.
Usually this is a slow start and initialisation of an exe application under antivirus supervision.
We have encountered this many times and there is nothing we can do about it. The antivirus simply spends a lot of time analyzing the tester agent.
It also means that all of the agent's file activity will be examined under a magnifying glass and mercilessly slowed down.
A tip is to put the agent and its local directories in the antivirus pass. This will immediately make everything work faster.
Look at the delay - 18 seconds between attempting to connect and dropping out. This indicates a network connection timeout.
This is usually a slow start-up and initialisation of an exe application supervised by an antivirus.
We have encountered this many times and there is nothing we can do about it. The antivirus simply spends a lot of time analyzing the tester agent.
It also means that all of the agent's file activity will be examined under a magnifying glass and mercilessly slowed down.
A tip is to put the agent and its local directories in the antivirus pass. This will immediately make everything work faster.
There are no antiviruses and such on the machine. Everything is on SSD. And the problem has never occurred on 1653-.
There are no antiviruses or anything like that on the machine. Everything is on an SSD. And the problem has never occurred on 1653-.
Then need local logs of this agent at the time of the problem.
Not even an in-house Microsoft Defender?
Then we need local logs of this agent at the time of the problem.
Local agent Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20171209.logs are blank.
Not even the regular Microsoft Defender?
Off.
I reproduce the problem like this. I start the terminal and do CTRL+F5 from ME. Maybe these settings make a difference.
Local agent Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20171209.logs are empty.
You need to look right when problems occur, as local agent logs are cleaned up automatically. And the terminal knows how to clean up dead agents.
But if it didn't get through in 18 seconds, it means the port wasn't even open.
Off.
Most likely not and it's active. Add the whole directory with the agent explicitly to the "skippable directories" and try again.
Another reason could be lack of rights to open the network port.
Is UAC enabled? Try to reproduce after starting the terminal "as Administrator".