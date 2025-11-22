Errors, bugs, questions - page 203
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Doesn't bother me much, but it's still a forum bug:
FF 3.6.12, 1024 x 768 resolution.
I have a question about the tester graphic that is thrown up on the screen after testing.
Is there any way to change the colour of the lines or objects on the graph?
Can I add my own objects to this chart, at least using the deinit() function or in the process of testing?
In MT4, I would display profit and profit on the chart as a text and everything else I needed was different.
How about here?
Why in the list of objects there are no close triangles and modification dashes, like there were in MT4?
The opening and closing arrows are exactly the same and confuse the perception.
I have a question about the tester graphic that is thrown up on the screen after testing.
Use a template called tester.tpl:
[Not yet].
About so far it turned out to be right...
Checked on another machine - no problems. Now I checked on the one I took a screenshot from ( account number mismatch in taskbar and terminal window). Build 358, same effect. By the way, my problems with MT5 displaying in taskbar (sometimes none at all, although it works) were also on the same machine.
PS. Doesn't show up every time I switch accounts - out of about two dozen, there have been 2 cases of inconsistency...
I tried to test the Expert Advisor for a long period of time and found some strange things, I opened the chart on a minute chart at the beginning of the history and did not understand anything:
I lowered the resolution and got a painfully familiar picture, when I change timeframes from M1 to D1 the picture does not change
I tried to test it for a long period of time, but i found strangeness in it, i opened it on one-minute charts at the beginning of the history and i got nothing:
I lowered the resolution and got a painfully familiar picture. When I change timeframes from M1 to D1 the picture does not change
Thanks, I'm getting into it, but these unexpected transitions surprise me, maybe there should be some visual alerts to make it clear what timeframe is on the chart, because I got used to what I pressed on the chart period panel button, that's what it really is...
Use a template called tester.tpl:
I asked how to draw my own objects on the tester chart or change the icons or their colour. I have known about tpl for a long time, it was the same in MT4. But at least I could set the colour of icons and the closing triangles in MT4.
I tried to output some text objects and arrow icons in deinit() function, but they are not outputted, I feel they are turned off and I don't know what is wrong. That's why I wanted the developers to explain this issue with outputting objects to the tester's chart. But for the second day there is no answer. Maybe I am writing questions in a wrong place? And they are not looking here? When I started MT4, I had enough time to ask a question and they gave me a quick answer. Now, they either get conceited or do not have time and do not answer. Or maybe I am in the wrong place or in the wrong thread?
And here I tried to write text objects and no arrow types in the deinit() function, but they don't show up, as if they were switched off,
It is. The objects don't work in the tester. This is temporary, somewhere on the forum I think the answer was that it will be done.