Errors, bugs, questions - page 209
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Tell me how to download Expert Advisors
Expert Advisors can be downloaded from the Editor (Tools -> Code Base) or from this portal, from the Code Base section
After that, the Expert Advisors should be placed in the \MQL5\Experts directory.
Indicators live here \MQL5\Indicators
Libraries can be found here \MQL5\Libraries
Scripts here \MQL5\Scripts
PS
If Expert Advisors (and not only Expert Advisors) are downloaded from the Indicator, they should be placed in the required folder by themselves
GENTLEMEN DEVELOPERS!
WORK ON THE TESTER/OPTIMIZER OPTIMIZATION. IT SLOWS DOWN SO MUCH THAT IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO WORK!!!
I really hoped for improvements and new features in MT5, but the reality is that they seem to be there (although not many), but you cannot use them.
What's more, it glitches on glitch and slows down horribly... real disappointment with the platform and i think i'm not the only one...
Build 360: Run Single Test menu item is disabled after optimization (see picture). I don't need to type in run parameters by hand )))
GENTLEMEN DEVELOPERS!
IMPROVE YOUR TESTER/OPTIMIZER. IT SLOWS DOWN SO MUCH THAT IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO WORK!!!
I was really hoping for improvements and new features in MT5, but the reality is that the features seem to be there (albeit few), but they cannot be used.
Please give details of the tests, so that we can assess the speed.
Be sure to pay attention in the logs to the amount of calculations performed - an indicator of the number of calculated ticks. Usually there are tens of millions of ticks.
While writing any line of code the tester should necessarily think about "this line will be called 10-20-50-100 million times" and optimize the code accordingly.
Miracles do not happen - huge amounts of data require appropriate resources. In MetaTrader 5, we enabled the horizontal scaling capacity of the Strategy Tester through local and remote testing agents.
With each build the speed of the tester increases - we are constantly working to improve performance.
What's more, it glitches on glitch and slows down horribly... real disappointment with the platform and i think i'm not the only one...
Build 360: Run Single Test menu item is inactive after optimization is completed (see figure). I don't need to type in run parameters by hand )))
Perhaps the optimization has not yet been completed and therefore the command to run the single test is still blocked. Please check again.
I just checked it myself - the single test command is unblocked as soon as testing is completed.
Build 360. Several times in the tester there were "tester agent failed" messages
Did you accidentally install local agents as services on regular ports from 3000? You don't need to manually install local agents on the local computer.
Please provide a screenshot of the agent list.
That's just the way it is, "just to have it"! By the next time you use the tester, the story could have been tweaked (especially now that different DCs have a bunch of flaws, from complete lack of it, to crooked data).
The user does not understand the happiness they are experiencing! Add in the settings the checkbox "DO NOT WANT, want only on request of user or expert/script/indicator". And "DO NOT want forced automatic MT5 updates" too.
If we didn't have 10 years of developing trading platforms under our belt, we could make such ticks.
But our experience clearly shows that disabling updates or setting up manual downloads of history is absolutely not an option.
If we didn't have 10 years of developing trading platforms under our belt, we could make such ticks.
But our experience clearly shows that disabling updates or setting manual downloading of history is strictly forbidden.
What about this.
With an EA running, the terminal does not work when this message appears until you select some action manually, and if I'm not around the computer for a long time. all hell breaks loose.
Have you by any chance installed local agents as services on regular ports from 3000? You don't need to manually install local agents on the local computer.
Provide a screenshot of the agent list, please.
Here is the contents of the folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\tester:
30.10.2010 14:35 <DIR> .
30.10.2010 14:35 <DIR> .
30.10.2010 14:35 <DIR> logs
30.10.2010 14:35 <DIR> Agent-127.0.0.1-3000
30.10.2010 17:55 <DIR> Manager
30.10.2010 17:55 <DIR> Agent-0.0.0.0-2000
08.11.2010 11:13:454 MACD Sample.set
16.11.2010 01:24 422 20_200_pips_MQL5_v1.set
12.11.2010 04:20 422 is7n_trend.set
26.11.2010 01:36 <DIR> liveupdate
There was an earlier attempt to install a local agent in an attempt to combat the inoperability of the tester in one of the previous builds. This is a rejoinder to your decades of experience and your adamant refusal to disable forced update. ;)
What about this.
With the EA running, the terminal doesn't work when this message appears, unless you select an action manually, and if I'm not around the computer for a long time. all hell breaks loose.
What about this.
With the EA running, the terminal doesn't work when this message appears, unless you select an action manually, and if I'm not around the computer for a long time. all hell breaks loose.
This window is informative, non-modal and does not block the GUI.
When it appears, you can control other programme windows, call up other dialogs (e.g. trade), etc.
Of course, this window does not block in any way the operation of EAs or scripts - they continue to work using any terminal functions.