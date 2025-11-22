Errors, bugs, questions - page 201
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will the genetic algorithm work correctly in the tester, if all parameters of the indicator have already been searched in the Expert Advisor itself, but only one TRIX value has been placed in the input, which stores the variation of the parameters?
When changing account, information about the account to which MT5 is connected at startup is left in the taskbar. Build 355.
MQL5: Added methods of managing indicators on a chart: ChartIndicatorDelete, ChartIndicatorName, ChartIndicatorsTotal.
I will put it in a nutshell:
Hello!
Can you add Dow Jones Index (DJI) quotes to the Metatrader 5 trading platform?
Hello!
Can you add Dow Jones Index (DJI) quotes to the Metatrader 5 trading platform?
When changing account, information about the account to which MT5 is connected at startup is left in the taskbar. Build 355.
Is it repeated in the 358 build?
I request period in indicator - _Period or Period() and write them in Comment(). On charts less than 60 min. it shows everything correctly, but 60 and more writes some nonsense. In particular, it shows 16385 on H1. Is it supposed to be like that? Then how can I know the chart period in minutes?
I request period in indicator - _Period or Period() and write them in Comment(). On charts less than 60 min. it shows everything correctly, but 60 and more writes some nonsense. In particular, it shows 16385 on H1. Is it supposed to be like that? Then how can I know the period of a chart in minutes?
Now, unlike in MT4, Period does not indicate the number of minutes in a period.
As for how to know...
PeriodSeconds
Returns the number of seconds in a period.
intPeriodSeconds(
ENUM_TIMEFRAMESperiod=PERIOD_CURRENT//the period of the chart
);
Parameters
period=PERIOD_CURRENT
[in] Value of period of the chart from enumeration ENUM_TIMEFRAMES. If the parameter is not specified, it returns the number of seconds of the current period of the chart, on which the program is running.
Returned value
Number of seconds in the specified period.
Now, unlike MT4 the period does not mean the number of seconds in a period.