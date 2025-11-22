Errors, bugs, questions - page 206
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My bad, I meant the Tester. It could use this behavior.
Why then brokerage companies compress history data to 1 hour and then to daily bars starting from August 2010, it's an anti-advertisement for MT5, this person downloads the client, downloads the history and decides to check the strategy in the tester, and it shows one thing before August 2010, and after that timeframe hasn't changed at all. I don't know why I decided to trade on your Metatrader, but I've already lost my grip on it. You have to think about it.
This is not a problem of MT5 (or am I mistaken)?
This is exactly the problem and task of a particular brokerage house or bank...
History generation is not a problem of MT5 (or am I mistaken)?
It is, to be precise, a problem and task of a particular brokerage company or bank...
The downloading of chart history is entirely on the broker's side. We cannot be responsible for the volume and quality of the history on other people's servers.
On our side, we have all the features and capabilities (up to a one-button solution) to synchronize the history. Any broker can sync their history from our demo server absolutely free and free of charge.
My bad, I meant the Tester. It could use this behaviour.
The tester only uploads its own symbol and other symbols if they are explicitly used in the EA.
If you use testing of trading strategies, there should be no questions about traffic. For information, in the network traffic 10 years of EURUSD one-minute history takes 10 to 13 mb. During transmission, the history is compressed using a special algorithm with a compression ratio of 1:13, which is much higher than the ZIP compression of 1:3 for the same data. 10 years of Forex symbols require approximately 130 MB of compressed history to be downloaded over the network. The amount of downloaded data can be easily controlled by the traffic counter in the terminal.
The compressed history is unpacked on the client side to speed up access. Do not be intimidated by the volume of unpacked data - it is by no means equal to the data transmitted over the network.
I told you about Thomas and you told me about Yerema, yes, it's not a problem of MT5, but they do not understand and decide otherwise, because the book says one thing (one-minute timeframe - the basis for the formation of the rest), but in reality it turns out absurd. That's it, I'm going to shut up, I'm not going to be a bore... Sorry for the rant...
And I'll tell you about it.
Downloading of chart history is entirely on the broker's side. We cannot be responsible for the volume and quality of the history on other people's servers.
On our side, we have all the features and capabilities (up to a one-button solution) to synchronize the history. Any broker can absolutely free synchronize its history with our demo server.
The downloading of chart history is entirely on the broker's side. We cannot be responsible for the volume and quality of the history on other people's servers.
The tester only uploads its own symbol and other symbols if they are explicitly used in the EA....
You wrote just above:
History is uploaded exclusively on demand. If you do not open charts, the history is not downloaded.
In addition, only the required period can be downloaded. If you are working with the graph of 2010, only the data of 2010 will be downloaded....
Perhaps, it was intended that way, but... I am conducting a full-scale experiment (build 358).
I deleted all symbols from folder "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Bases\Alpari-Demo\history".
I connect to Alpari-Demo (terminal has 5 open charts: EURUSD H1, EURCHF H1, USDJPY H1, GPBUSD H1+M1).
A few minutes later I can see the picture (history is still being downloaded):
Contents of the folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Bases\Alpari-Demo\history
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> ...
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> AUDCAD
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> AUDCHF
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> AUDJPY
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> AUDNZD
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> AUDUSD
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> EURAUD
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> EURGBP
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> EURJPY
25.11.2010 20:45 <DIR> EURUSD
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> GBPJPY
25.11.2010 20:36 <DIR> GBPUSD
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> USDCAD
25.11.2010 20:45 <DIR> USDCHF
25.11.2010 20:35 <DIR> USDJPY
0 files 0 bytes
Contents of folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Bases\Alpari-Demo\history\AUDCAD
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 432 ticks.dat
1 file 432 bytes
Contents of folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5/Bases\Alpari-Demo\history\AUDCHF
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 432 ticks.dat
1 file 432 bytes
Contents of folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5/Bases\Alpari-Demo\history\AUDJPY
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 432 ticks.dat
1 file 432 bytes
Contents of folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5/Bases\Alpari-Demo\history\AUDNZD
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 432 ticks.dat
1 file 432 bytes
Contents of folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5/Bases\Alpari-Demo\history\AUDUSD
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 432 ticks.dat
1 file 432 bytes
Contents of folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Bases\Alpari-Demo\history\EURAUDUD
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 432 ticks.dat
1 file 432 bytes
Contents of folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Bases\Alpari-Demo\history\EURGBP
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 432 ticks.dat
1 file 432 bytes
Contents of folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5/Bases\Alpari-Demo\history\EURJPY
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 432 ticks.dat
1 file 432 bytes
Contents of folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5/Bases\Alpari-Demo\history\EURUSD
25.11.2010 20:45 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:45 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:45 744 650 2004.hcc!?!?
25.11.2010 20:45 27 994 074 2005.hcc ! !??
25.11.2010 20:43 28 467 924 2006.hcc !!??
25.11.2010 20:41 26 813 976 2007.hcc !! ??
25.11.2010 20:40 31,124,996 2008.hcc !!??
25.11.2010 20:35 33 082 122 2009.hcc !!??
25.11.2010 20:45 19 009 829 2010.hcc
25.11.2010 20:29 432 ticks.dat
8 files 174 238 003 bytes
Contents of folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5/Bases\Alpari-Demo\history\GBPJPY
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 432 ticks.dat
1 file 432 bytes
Contents of folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5/Bases\Alpari-Demo\history\GBPUSD
25.11.2010 20:36 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:36 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 11,643,999 1999.hcc !?!?
25.11.2010 20:30 14 114 994 2000.hcc
25.11.2010 20:31 15 196 758 2001.hcc
25.11.2010 20:31 15 674 883 2002.hcc
25.11.2010 20:32 16 044 558 2003.hcc
25.11.2010 20:32 15 658 379 2004.hcc
25.11.2010 20:33 14 047 001 2005.hcc
25.11.2010 20:34 14 095 095 2006.hcc
25.11.2010 20:34 13 653 648 2007.hcc
25.11.2010 20:35 14 949 519 2008.hcc
25.11.2010 20:37 16 436 447 2009.hcc
25.11.2010 20:39 15 137 497 2010.hcc
25.11.2010 20:29 432 ticks.dat
13 files 176,653,210 bytes
Contents of folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Bases\Alpari-Demo\history\USDCAD
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:29 432 ticks.dat
1 file 432 bytes
Contents of folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Bases\Alpari-Demo\history\USDCHF
25.11.2010 20:45 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:45 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:45 9 571 920 2004.hcc !?!?
25.11.2010 20:45 29 284 854 2005.hcc
25.11.2010 20:43 27 118 986 2006.hcc
25.11.2010 20:41 25 807 886 2007.hcc
25.11.2010 20:40 30 017 634 2008.hcc
25.11.2010 20:36 40 722 197 2009.hcc
25.11.2010 20:45 19 052 764 2010.hcc
25.11.2010 20:29 432 ticks.dat
8 files 181 576 673 bytes
Contents of folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Bases\Alpari-Demo\history\USDJPY
25.11.2010 20:35 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:35 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 20:30 13 321 824 1999.hcc !? !?
25.11.2010 20:30 14 870 679 2000.hcc
25.11.2010 20:31 15 988 083 2001.hcc
25.11.2010 20:32 16 183 428 2002.hcc
25.11.2010 20:32 16 278 648 2003.hcc
25.11.2010 20:33 15 826 002 2004.hcc
25.11.2010 20:33 14 135 874 2005.hcc
25.11.2010 20:34 14 415 090 2006.hcc
25.11.2010 20:34 14 566 246 2007.hcc
25.11.2010 20:35 15 742 735 2008.hcc
25.11.2010 20:36 16 502 892 2009.hcc
25.11.2010 20:36 15 130 653 2010.hcc
25.11.2010 20:29 432 ticks.dat
13 files 182,962,586 bytes
Total files:
52 files 715,434,792 bytes
44 folders 2 857 349 120 bytes free
Your statements don't seem to add up to reality (even some of them).
Someone from MQ asked for a screenshot (lack of MT5 in the taskbar). Here you go:
The questions are as follows:
I suspect that they tried to implement tracking of changes of input parameters...
IMHO, it is necessary to call the pair OnDeInit - OnInit either always, regardless of whether the user has changed the input parameters or not. The task of the programmer to understand this.
Or the user could call neither of these functions, if the user did not change anything on the tabs. Then you have to qualitatively keep track of whether there are changes.