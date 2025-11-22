Errors, bugs, questions - page 205
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Maybe they do, I haven't checked. I'm new to MT5 and having seen a similar picture of conversion of one timeframe to another, decided it was some bug (that's why I wrote in this thread), convinced that all these years are made up of minute bars, as it turned out it was not so, now I will check other servers, including metaquotes...
IgorM sergey1294
Thank you
It would be better to swap out the bid and ask.
This, of course, does not affect anything, but visually it hurts the eye, it takes five seconds to move the checkboxes in the next build.
connected to the metacvot server and felt the difference,
people, check the contents of the history folder before testing on other dc's.
it shouldn't be like this:
and this is fine:
be sure to check file sizes, annual history size should be between 25-30mb, otherwise minutes are replaced by hours or days, which would reduce the traffic for the initial download of history, economy - in a word...
If they are saving on traffic, something to think about...
connected to the metacvot server and felt the difference,
people, check the contents of the history folder before testing on other dc's.
this should not be the case:
and this is fine:
be sure to check file sizes, annual history size should be between 25-30mb, otherwise minutes are replaced by hours or days, which would reduce the traffic for the initial download of history, economy - in a word...
If they are saving on traffic, something to think about...
I think the developers have something to think about: if each brokerage company has hundreds of instruments with full depth of history for each instrument, you get gigabytes of wasted traffic, if the user needs one instrument and one year. As far as I understand, it costs several lines of code...
The history is downloaded exclusively on demand. If we do not open charts, the history will not be downloaded.
Also, only the required period is uploaded. If you are working with 2010 schedule, only 2010 data is uploaded.
I think there is something for developers to think about: if each DC has a hundred instruments with full depth of history for each instrument, you get gigabytes of wasted traffic if the user needs one instrument and one year. As far as I understand it costs a few lines of code...
MetaTrader 5 servers have no load problems (neither CPU nor Network) from downloading huge amounts of data.
The whole system is designed to distribute any data - both trading history and chart history - as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible. In fact, all restrictions on data depth are removed.The cluster architecture of the MetaTrader 5 platform allows for a linear increase in capacity as the load increases.
The history is downloaded exclusively on demand. If you do not open any charts, the history will not be downloaded.
In addition, only the required period will be downloaded. If you are working with the 2010 graph, only the data from 2010 will be downloaded.
MetaTrader 5 servers have no load problems (neither CPU nor Network) from downloading huge amounts of data.