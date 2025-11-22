Errors, bugs, questions - page 199
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Thanks, that's a pity. It's a bit cramped in terms of options. The terminal end menu has both "remove indicator window" and "remove indicator" separately. I expected to see "remove indicator" function in API, assuming that it was forgotten to be reflected in documentation. Can we hope it will appear? Because its implementation in the terminal is already there?
P.S. And you cannot delete a subwindow on a chart as well. yes, indeed, only the whole chart. The functions that allow you to do "everything in the chart" (enable/disable/change parameters/combine indicators with one click or depending on trading conditions) would be useful in the chart panel.
How can the tester save the optimisation results to a file, e.g. exel, is this possible?
How can the tester save the optimisation results to a file, e.g. exel, is this possible?
Thanks, that's a pity. It's a bit cramped in terms of options. The terminal end menu has both "remove indicator window" and "remove indicator" separately. I expected to see "remove indicator" function in API, assuming that it was forgotten to be reflected in documentation. Can we hope for its appearance? Is it already implemented in the terminal?P.S. And you can't delete a subwindow on a chart as well. yes, indeed, only the whole chart. The functions that allow you to do "everything in a chart" (enable/disable/change parameters/combine indicators with one click or depending on trading conditions) would be useful in a chart panel.
Perhaps the function of removing the indicator from the chart by means of MQL5 will appear.
Several times I've seen a situation where the tester (build 355) never started testing - after a long download of history, it disconnected immediately, without any error messages...
Several times I saw a situation where the tester (build 355) never started testing - after a long history download, it disconnected immediately, without any error messages...
Is the optimisation not set in the parameters?
More details are needed here...
Optimisation not set in the parameters by any chance?
Nope. The usual test chase of the Expert Advisor of one of the (multi-currency) championship participants, a long swap of history on the pairs involved and that's it.
By the way, I'm curious, how does the tester determine which pairs should be swapped? Generally speaking, it's impossible to know in advance without having started testing...
Several times I've seen a situation where the tester (build 355) never started testing - after a long download of history, it disconnected immediately, without any error messages...
Confirmed.
Easiest exp by MA. After initialization straight to disconnect. But it's unstable and every once in a while.