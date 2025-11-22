Errors, bugs, questions - page 207
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Continued
I open the tester. I select EURJPY (which was not downloaded at the previous step)
As a result before the beginning of testing the entire history for the symbol is downloaded:
Contents of the folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Bases\Alpari-Demo\history\EURJPY
25.11.2010 21:12 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 21:12 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 21:12 13 489 539 1999.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 7 068 021 2000.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 16 076 328 2001.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 16 465 488 2002.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 16 508 013 2003.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 16 316 683 2004.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 15 610 929 2005.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 15 108 630 2006.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 15 275 940 2007.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 16 394 563 2008.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 16 625 128 2009.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 15 074 126 2010.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 <DIR> cache
25.11.2010 20:29 432 ticks.dat
13 files 180 013 820 bytes
In total 125Mb of traffic and 35 mins waiting for download to finish (I'm glad it's not GPRS) + 1.2Gb of disk space (instead of 80Mb). Spent extra 120Mb of traffic and 30 minutes (90%).
Please write to servicedesk with all the bugs described here.
By the way, pay attention:
25.11.2010 21:12 13 489 539 1999
25.11.2010 21:12 7 068 021 2000.hcc !
25.11.2010 21:12 16 076 328 2001.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 16 465 488 2002.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 16 508 013 2003.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 16 316 683 2004.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 15 610 929 2005.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 15 108 630 2006.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 15 275 940 2007.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 16 394 563 2008.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 16 625 128 2009.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 15 074 126 2010.hcc
There is a suspicion that the EURJPY history for the year 2000 is incorrect. But that's up to Alpari ;)
History is loaded correctly - so there was a request for the year 2004. And when using the tester is unconditionally and correctly downloaded all the history to the maximum depth - it is absolutely correct and informed decision. It's enough to look at the "incomprehensible" exclamations of MT4 users to understand - if we do not take care of the history, users will not even be able to control the history.
What makes you think that? The year 2004 was the first on the list only because it was still downloading! I can only suspect the standard Moving Average(14) indicators on EURUSD and EURCHF, CCI(14) on GPBUSD and MACD(12,26,9) on USDJPY (it's "out of the box"). Somehow I doubt they need data from previous years with such parameters.
I can't agree about the tester either. I've explicitly stated the testing period within one year. In the EA's code, there are no calls to the history beyond 10 hours and other symbols. It makes more sense to upload only what is really needed (i.e. the base symbol for the required period, the rest as needed).
PS. You're the one who's asking participants of the Championship to be frugal with resources! ;)
What makes you think that? The year 2004 was the first on the list only because it was still downloading! I can only suspect the standard Moving Average(14) indicators on EURUSD and EURCHF, CCI(14) on GPBUSD and MACD(12,26,9) on USDJPY (it's "out of the box"). Somehow I doubt they need data from previous years with such parameters.
I can't agree about the tester either. I've explicitly stated the testing period within one year. In the EA's code, there are no calls to the history beyond 10 hours and other symbols. It makes more sense to upload only what is really needed (i.e. the base symbol for the required period, the rest as needed).
PS. You're the one who's asking participants of the Championship to be frugal with resources! ;)
And I'm talking to you about this
Just above you wrote:
That may have been the intention, but... Doing a field experiment (build 358).
I delete all symbols from folder "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Bases\Alpari-Demo\history"
I connect to Alpari-Demo (terminal has 5 open charts: EURUSD H1, EURCHF H1, USDJPY H1, GPBUSD H1+M1).
A few minutes later I see the picture (history is still being downloaded):>
Something about your assertions doesn't add up to reality (even if some of them do).
1. the Strategy Tester
When being tested in the tester, only a pair specified in the tester parameters is downloaded. In the case of optimization of all symbols, each symbol is loaded sequentially.
If the Expert Advisor is multi-currency, other symbols should be loaded independently.
The idea is the following
а. The tester has its own market overview, in which initially only the pair specified in the tester parameters is set.
б. If necessary, other pairs can be added to the market overview of the tester from an EA, using Select.
в. The strategy tester synchronizes the data with the terminal, which in turn synchronizes it with the trade server (where the account is opened).
In this case, the history for the entire testing period is loaded + a certain amount of information prior to the date of testing (if I'm not mistaken, 1 year).
в. If the Expert Advisor (you) is not satisfied with the depth required history should be loaded independently. For example in the initialization block, after checking the history and synchronization of the data.
2. terminal
The history is formed in a similar way (as far as I understand, it is formed by the symbols shown in the market review of the terminal, taking into account open charts). When you start working with the terminal, a necessary minimum of history is formed for the symbols traded (I do not remember the exact number of bars, but it has been repeatedly mentioned on the forum).
If this depth of history is not convenient, the data should be loaded manually. To do this switch to the maximum month (one of the recommended options) and use the left scroll of the chart to load the history to the maximum depth.
It is also advisable to set the required number of bars on the chart in the terminal settings.
PS
The history is loaded only once, and then only actual data is loaded.
Continued at
I open the tester. I select EURJPY (it was not downloaded at the previous stage)
As a result I downloaded ALL history for the symbol before testing:
Contents of the folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Bases\Alpari-Demo\history\EURJPY
25.11.2010 21:12 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 21:12 <DIR> .
25.11.2010 21:12 13 489 539 1999.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 7 068 021 2000.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 16 076 328 2001.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 16 465 488 2002.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 16 508 013 2003.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 16 316 683 2004.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 15 610 929 2005.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 15 108 630 2006.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 15 275 940 2007.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 16 394 563 2008.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 16 625 128 2009.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 15 074 126 2010.hcc
25.11.2010 21:12 <DIR> cache
25.11.2010 20:29 432 ticks.dat
13 files 180 013 820 bytes
Total 125Mb traffic and 35 mins waiting for download to finish (in my conditions, it's good that it's not GPRS) + 1.2Gb of disk space (instead of 80Mb). Spent extra 120Mb of traffic and 30 minutes (90%).
A certain period (defining the maximum testing depth) should be prescribed in the tester parameters, on the basis of which the tester synchronizes the history with the terminal.
The history is downloaded from the trade server only once, in an archive (the compression rate ensures a 13-fold decrease in size compared to the original data size).
In this case if I understand correctly, the size of history files is in the terminal directory, as confirmed by the location of the "working" directory - C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Bases\Alpari-Demo\history\EURJPY
The tester has its own folder for this data - C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\tester\Agent(number of agents)\bases\DC or another broker (server)\history\....
What exactly is the problem then?
To the developers.
I would like to repeat my request regarding the colouring of SL positions with active trawl(built-in trawl of the terminal).
In MT4 such positions were coloured yellow.