Errors, bugs, questions - page 1774
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What's more
A() { Print( __FUNCTION__ ); } //в MQL вызывается, в С++ - нет
};
void g( int i )
{
if ( i )
return;
static A a;
}
void OnStart()
{
g( 1 );
}
For example, in the MT5 terminal there are some Expert Advisors (MACD Sample and Moving Averages), but if you insert a specific TF into the indicator handle in the code of these Expert Advisors, for example PERIOD_H4, instead of "_Period", then during the test by open prices on higher TFs an error loading indicator appears: cannot load indicator 'MACD' [4805] and as a result: tester stopped because OnInit failed. What are your opinions? Maybe I'm doing something wrong?
The matter is that autovalidation checks Expert Advisors by their open prices and this is a problem. I tried to insert the indicator as a custom one, the error is the same.
int OnInit(void)
{
//--- prepare trade class to control positions if hedging mode is active
ExtHedging=((ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING);
ExtTrade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MA_MAGIC);
ExtTrade.SetMarginMode();
//--- Moving Average indicator
ExtHandle=iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,MovingPeriod,MovingShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
if(ExtHandle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
printf("Error creating MA indicator");
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- ok
return(INIT_SUCCEED);
}
I can't reply to my customers in private, financial transactions are blocked, customers are outraged because they can't activate the products they've bought.
wrote a request to SD #1656656
Please fix it in the end.
I've been trying to withdraw funds and financial transactions are blocked.you should at least say that you do not need to withdraw and the date when you will be able to do it
I've already posted two requests, no response to either #1656656, #1655558:
In MT4 switching from MetaQuotes-Demo to the JustForex-Live trading server (and back) the right price scale is cut off.
This may be due to the fact that in JustForex-Live the symbols are named EURUSD.ecn.
In MT4 switching from MetaQuotes-Demo to the JustForex-Live trading server (and back) the right price scale is cut off.
Perhaps, this is due to the fact that in JustForex-Live the symbols are named EURUSD.ecn.
And sometimes when you change from a 5-digit server to a 4-digit server - and back - 4 digits remain on the scale
"Max. deposit load: 125.30%"
In one of the signals
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.01.26 13:30
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 1525: Representing history as positions and improving the tester
Since the optimizer model is agent-based, what prevents a single run already run through the optimizer that has not yet been completed?
For example, optimizing. There are still a few hours left. But I already see interesting results. I want to see some good single results - to run in the backtester. But at the same time not to stop optimizing (especially relevant to GAs). Is it possible in this situation to release one of local agents and send it a single run. And then continue to load this agent with optimization packs.
Now studies are stalled until the optimizer finishes. It can take a very long time.
Since the optimizer model is agent-based, what prevents you from implementing a single run that has already been run through an optimizer that has not yet been completed?
No, no one will complicate the tester for the sake of it.
The problem can easily be solved by the second instance of the terminal where you can run a single calculation in parallel while a long optimization is in progress.
In fact, any trader who is actively involved in research has more than one or two terminals. On one of them you trade, on the other one - tests and so on, depending on the demands.
No, no one is going to complicate the tester for the sake of it.
The problem can be easily solved with the second copy of the terminal, where one can run single calculations in parallel, while a long optimization is going on.
In fact, any trader, who is actively involved in research, has not one but two terminals. On one of them you trade, on the other one - tests and so on, depending on the demands.
That's right. But how to transfer input parameters of a single run to the tester of another terminal, which is in the Results tab of still incomplete optimization?
And will there be no conflict if the second terminal is run as terminal64-2.exe (/portable) - a copy of terminal64.exe in the same folder. It's to use the same Bases-folder. Or is it enough to make a shared Bases folder via mklink?