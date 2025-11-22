Errors, bugs, questions - page 1771
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MT4/5, Signals tab.
Scrolling with the mouse wheel is VERY slow. If I pull the slider, everything is fine (no brakes).
I have checked it with MT4 1031, MT5 builds 1495, 1502. I can scroll with wheel and slider without any lags.
Windows 10 x64 1607 build 14393.576
Checked, MT4 1031, MT5 builds 1495, 1502. Scrolling with wheel and slider without any brakes.
Windows 10 x64 1607 build 14393.576
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
MetaEditor build 1490
fxsaber, 2016.12.05 01:31Working option for real (not for tester)
{
if ((Trans.type == TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_ADD) &&
PositionSelectByTicket(Trans.position) && OrderSelect(Trans.order) &&
(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == 1 - OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)))
{
const double Price = OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);
if (Price == PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP))
Print("Position #" + (string)Trans.position + " - triggered TP.");
else if (Price == PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL))
Print("Position #" + (string)Trans.position + " - triggered SL.");
}
}
I think the problem is with the video built into the processor.
I may have an external card.
There are quite a few computers now without an external one. It needs to be sorted out.
Developers, add video card info to the log as well, so that future OpenCL issues can be solved faster.
What's up with downloading the mt4 installer and installing mt5 anyway?
ZS: I downloaded mt4setup and some metatrader64 was installed. How to put MT4 from it?
What's up with downloading the mt4 installer and installing mt5 anyway?
ZS: I downloaded mt4setup and some metatrader64 was installed. How to put MT4 from it?
Yes. From now on https://www.mql5.com ONLY MetaTrader 5 is available for download. Work in a modern terminal.
downloaded from here: http://www.metatrader4.com/ru/download
But the point was api4.mql5.com
Why do I need a modern one if I don't have any accounts opened for it?
I'm satisfied with my accounts on a non-modern one.
I don't have any up-to-date terminal.)