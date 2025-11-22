Errors, bugs, questions - page 1771

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add buttons for convenience

 
Developers, make new alerts unlimited in time and with a maximum number of repetitions by default!!! Whoever doesn't need it will set their own limits. How many times have I forgotten to tweak default settings, it rings 5 times during the day and it's gone. Or at least a window pops up saying that your alert for so-and-so tool has expired. But it is easier to set a default without restrictions.
 
fxsaber:

MT4/5, Signals tab.

Scrolling with the mouse wheel is VERY slow. If I pull the slider, everything is fine (no brakes).

I have checked it with MT4 1031, MT5 builds 1495, 1502. I can scroll with wheel and slider without any lags.

Windows 10 x64 1607 build 14393.576

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Checked, MT4 1031, MT5 builds 1495, 1502. Scrolling with wheel and slider without any brakes.

Windows 10 x64 1607 build 14393.576

I think the problem is with the video built into the processor.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

MetaEditor build 1490

fxsaber, 2016.12.05 01:31

Working option for real (not for tester)
void OnTradeTransaction ( const MqlTradeTransaction &Trans, const MqlTradeRequest &Request, const MqlTradeResult &Result )
{
  if ((Trans.type == TRADE_TRANSACTION_ORDER_ADD) &&
       PositionSelectByTicket(Trans.position) && OrderSelect(Trans.order) &&
       (PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == 1 - OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)))
  {
    const double Price = OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);
    
    if (Price == PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP))
      Print("Position #" + (string)Trans.position + " - triggered TP.");    
    else if (Price == PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL))
      Print("Position #" + (string)Trans.position + " - triggered SL.");    
  }
}
TP/SL trigger does not work in the tester - a bug?
 
fxsaber:
I think the problem is with the video built into the processor.
I may have an external card.
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
I may have an external card.

There are quite a few computers now without an external one. It needs to be sorted out.

Developers, add video card info to the log as well, so that future OpenCL issues can be solved faster.

 

What's up with downloading the mt4 installer and installing mt5 anyway?

ZS: I downloaded mt4setup and some metatrader64 was installed. How to put MT4 from it?

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

What's up with downloading the mt4 installer and installing mt5 anyway?

ZS: I downloaded mt4setup and some metatrader64 was installed. How to put MT4 from it?

Yes. Now only MetaTrader 5 is available for downloading from https://www.mql5.com. Work in a modern terminal.
Автоматический трейдинг и тестирование торговых стратегий
Автоматический трейдинг и тестирование торговых стратегий
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5: язык торговых стратегий для MetaTrader 5, позволяет писать собственные торговые роботы, технические индикаторы, скрипты и библиотеки функций
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Yes. From now on https://www.mql5.com ONLY MetaTrader 5 is available for download. Work in a modern terminal.

downloaded from here: http://www.metatrader4.com/ru/download

But the point was api4.mql5.com

Why do I need a modern one if I don't have any accounts opened for it?

I'm satisfied with my accounts on a non-modern one.

I don't have any up-to-date terminal.)

Скачать MetaTrader 4 для ПК, iPhone, iPad и Android
Скачать MetaTrader 4 для ПК, iPhone, iPad и Android
  • www.metatrader4.com
Скачайте MetaTrader 4 для персонального компьютера, iPhone, iPad и Android-смартфона, чтобы получить самый мощный и удобный инструмент для технического анализа и торговли на Форекс.
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