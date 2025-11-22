Errors, bugs, questions - page 1769
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Hello, could you please tell me if it is possible to set the "period separator" in MetaTrader? I just want to be able to see on m5 where the 15, 30 and one-hour candles end, so I don't always have to look at the time, how can I do it?
yes it can be seen
make an indicator that draws vertical lines at the right time
Error in <Math\Stat\Math.mqh>
Error in <Math\Stat\Math.mqh>
Which long then corresponds to QNaN?
0x7FF80000000000000000.
Thank you, more details here
In addition to minus infinity there are plus infinity and NaN (not a number). To determine if a given number is invalid, you can use theMathIsValidNumber() function. According to the IEEE standard they have a special machine representation. For example, plus infinity for type double has a bit representation of 0x7FF0 0000 0000 0000 0000.
Examples:
{
double d;
};
struct str2
{
long l;
};
//--- начнем
str1 s1;
str2 s2;
//---
s1.d=MathArcsin(2.0); // получим недействительное число -1.#IND
s2=s1;
printf("1. %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
s2.l=0xFFFF000000000000; // недействительное число -1.#QNAN
s1=s2;
printf("2. %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
s2.l=0x7FF7000000000000; // наиобльшее нечисло SNaN
s1=s2;
printf("3. %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
s2.l=0x7FF8000000000000; // наименьшее нечисло QNaN
s1=s2;
printf("4. %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
s2.l=0x7FFF000000000000; // наибольшее нечисло QNaN
s1=s2;
printf("5. %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
s2.l=0x7FF0000000000000; // плюс бесконечность 1.#INF и наименьшее нечисло SNaN
s1=s2;
printf("6. %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
s2.l=0xFFF0000000000000; // минус бесконечность -1.#INF
s1=s2;
printf("7. %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
s2.l=0x8000000000000000; // отрицательный ноль -0.0
s1=s2;
printf("8. %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
s2.l=0x3FE0000000000000; // 0.5
s1=s2;
printf("9. %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
s2.l=0x3FF0000000000000; // 1.0
s1=s2;
printf("10. %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
s2.l=0x7FEFFFFFFFFFFFFF; // наибольшее нормализованное число (MAX_DBL)
s1=s2;
printf("11. %.16e %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
s2.l=0x0010000000000000; // наименьшее положительное нормализованное (MIN_DBL)
s1=s2;
printf("12. %.16e %.16I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
s1.d=0.7; // покажем, что число 0.7 – бесконечная дробь
s2=s1;
printf("13. %.16e %.16I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
/*
1. -1.#IND00 FFF8000000000000
2. -1.#QNAN0 FFFF000000000000
3. 1.#SNAN0 7FF7000000000000
4. 1.#QNAN0 7FF8000000000000
5. 1.#QNAN0 7FFF000000000000
6. 1.#INF00 7FF0000000000000
7. -1.#INF00 FFF0000000000000
8. -0.000000 8000000000000000
9. 0.500000 3FE0000000000000
10. 1.000000 3FF0000000000000
11. 1.7976931348623157e+308 7FEFFFFFFFFFFFFF
12. 2.2250738585072014e-308 0010000000000000
13. 6.9999999999999996e-001 3FE6666666666666
*/
like that, there's something similar...
Help ... I am installing a freshly written Expert Advisor on optimization and what do you think, this creep is giving me a new result every day. I.e., every day I will lose everything today with the previous settings, with which I could earn yesterday.... I do not touch the settings!!!! How is it possible, and most importantly what to do?
I am waiting for an answer, comments and help!!!!
Thanks in advance!
Good day Dear Sirs!!!
Help me out... I start optimizing my newly created Expert Advisor and it gives me new results every day. I.e. every day I will lose everything today with previous parameters, which I could earn yesterday.... I do not touch the settings!!!! How is it possible, and most importantly what to do?
I am waiting for an answer, comments and help!!!!
Thanks in advance!
It's this way,https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1417.
and read more here, there's more than you need.
Correct "step" with a capital letter and I would also like to either centre or all to the right or all to the left, otherwise it turns out differently.