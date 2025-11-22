Errors, bugs, questions - page 1769

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Slat:
Hello, could you please tell me if it is possible to set the "period separator" in MetaTrader? I just want to be able to see on m5 where the 15, 30 and one-hour candles end, so I don't always have to look at the time, how can I do it?

yes it can be seen

make an indicator that draws vertical lines at the right time

 

Error in <Math\Stat\Math.mqh>

double QNaN   =Nan(0x7FF7000000000000);   // QNaN
It's not QNaN.
 
A100:

Error in <Math\Stat\Math.mqh>

double QNaN   =Nan(0x7FF7000000000000);   // QNaN
It's not QNaN.
Which long then corresponds to QNaN?
 
fxsaber:
Which long then corresponds to QNaN?
0x7FF80000000000000000
 
A100:
0x7FF80000000000000000.

Thank you, more details here

In addition to minus infinity there are plus infinity and NaN (not a number). To determine if a given number is invalid, you can use theMathIsValidNumber() function. According to the IEEE standard they have a special machine representation. For example, plus infinity for type double has a bit representation of 0x7FF0 0000 0000 0000 0000.

Examples:

struct str1
  {
   double d;
  };
struct str2
  {
   long l;
  };

//--- начнем
   str1 s1;
   str2 s2;
//---
   s1.d=MathArcsin(2.0);        // получим недействительное число -1.#IND
   s2=s1;
   printf("1.  %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
   s2.l=0xFFFF000000000000;     // недействительное число -1.#QNAN
   s1=s2;
   printf("2.  %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
   s2.l=0x7FF7000000000000;     // наиобльшее нечисло SNaN
   s1=s2;
   printf("3.   %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
   s2.l=0x7FF8000000000000;     // наименьшее нечисло QNaN
   s1=s2;
   printf("4.   %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
   s2.l=0x7FFF000000000000;     // наибольшее нечисло QNaN
   s1=s2;
   printf("5.   %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
   s2.l=0x7FF0000000000000;     // плюс бесконечность 1.#INF и наименьшее нечисло SNaN
   s1=s2;
   printf("6.   %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
   s2.l=0xFFF0000000000000;     // минус бесконечность -1.#INF
   s1=s2;
   printf("7.  %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
   s2.l=0x8000000000000000;     // отрицательный ноль -0.0
   s1=s2;
   printf("8.  %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
   s2.l=0x3FE0000000000000;     // 0.5
   s1=s2;
   printf("9.   %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
   s2.l=0x3FF0000000000000;     // 1.0
   s1=s2;
   printf("10.  %f %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
   s2.l=0x7FEFFFFFFFFFFFFF;     // наибольшее нормализованное число (MAX_DBL)
   s1=s2;
   printf("11.  %.16e %I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
   s2.l=0x0010000000000000;     // наименьшее положительное нормализованное (MIN_DBL)
   s1=s2;
   printf("12.  %.16e %.16I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
//---
   s1.d=0.7;                    // покажем, что число 0.7 – бесконечная дробь
   s2=s1;
   printf("13.  %.16e %.16I64X",s1.d,s2.l);
/*
1.  -1.#IND00 FFF8000000000000
2.  -1.#QNAN0 FFFF000000000000
3.   1.#SNAN0 7FF7000000000000
4.   1.#QNAN0 7FF8000000000000
5.   1.#QNAN0 7FFF000000000000
6.   1.#INF00 7FF0000000000000
7.  -1.#INF00 FFF0000000000000
8.  -0.000000 8000000000000000
9.   0.500000 3FE0000000000000
10.  1.000000 3FF0000000000000
11.  1.7976931348623157e+308 7FEFFFFFFFFFFFFF
12.  2.2250738585072014e-308 0010000000000000
13.  6.9999999999999996e-001 3FE6666666666666
*/
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Вещественные типы (double, float)
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Вещественные типы (double, float)
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Типы данных / Вещественные типы (double, float) - справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 

like that, there's something similar...

 
Open the digital signature display. If it's ours, it's a false alarm.
 
Good day Dear Sirs!!!
Help ... I am installing a freshly written Expert Advisor on optimization and what do you think, this creep is giving me a new result every day. I.e., every day I will lose everything today with the previous settings, with which I could earn yesterday.... I do not touch the settings!!!! How is it possible, and most importantly what to do?
I am waiting for an answer, comments and help!!!!
Thanks in advance!
 
alexof111:
Good day Dear Sirs!!!
Help me out... I start optimizing my newly created Expert Advisor and it gives me new results every day. I.e. every day I will lose everything today with previous parameters, which I could earn yesterday.... I do not touch the settings!!!! How is it possible, and most importantly what to do?
I am waiting for an answer, comments and help!!!!
Thanks in advance!

It's this way,https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1417.

and read more here, there's more than you need.

Тестирование экспертов в клиентском терминале MetaTrader 4. Взгляд изнутри
Тестирование экспертов в клиентском терминале MetaTrader 4. Взгляд изнутри
  • 2006.08.13
  • Slawa
  • www.mql5.com
Что происходит после нажатия на кнопку "Старт"? В статье дан ответ на этот и многие другие вопросы.
 

Correct "step" with a capital letter and I would also like to either centre or all to the right or all to the left, otherwise it turns out differently.

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