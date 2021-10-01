Algo turning off on Demo account

New comment
 

I have Algo trading turned on with my demo account and turned off with my live account.

When I switch from my live account to demo account the Algo on the demo is turned off so I have to turn it back on every time

I switch from live to demo.

Can this be fixed so the Algo on the demo stays on?

 

One has nothing to do with the other. You turned it off, it stays off.

Install a second terminal and keep your accounts separate.

 
William Roeder #:

One has nothing to do with the other. You turned it off, it stays off.

Install a second terminal and keep your accounts separate.

I am not turning the Algo off. It turns itself off when I switch from live to demo.

 
it could be in the code. maybe your ea is set to be run only in demo account by the author.
 
Pak Hong Poon #:
it could be in the code. maybe your ea is set to be run only in demo account by the author.

I found the problem in the settings.

 
C.D.M #:

I found the problem in the settings.



is that? :)

 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz #:



is that? :)

Yes

New comment