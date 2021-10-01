Algo turning off on Demo account
One has nothing to do with the other. You turned it off, it stays off.
Install a second terminal and keep your accounts separate.
it could be in the code. maybe your ea is set to be run only in demo account by the author.
Pak Hong Poon #:
it could be in the code. maybe your ea is set to be run only in demo account by the author.
it could be in the code. maybe your ea is set to be run only in demo account by the author.
I found the problem in the settings.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have Algo trading turned on with my demo account and turned off with my live account.
When I switch from my live account to demo account the Algo on the demo is turned off so I have to turn it back on every time
I switch from live to demo.
Can this be fixed so the Algo on the demo stays on?