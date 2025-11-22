Errors, bugs, questions - page 1767

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Vladimir Pastushak:
Vivaldi 1.6.689.32 (Official Build) (64 bit)
Версия 841b9a58130b84a3816d42023b714a2127e1e56f
OS Windows
JavaScript V8 5.5.372.32
Flash 24.0.0.186
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/55.0.2883.92 Safari/537.36 Vivaldi/1.6.689.32
Command line "C:\Users\vr-vo\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --always-authorize-plugins --disable-translate --enable-blink-features=ResizeObserver --ppapi-flash-path="C:\WINDOWS\system32\Macromed\Flash\pepflashplayer64_24_0_0_186.dll" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end
Path to executable file C:\Users\vr-vo\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile path C:\Users\vr-vo\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default

Compiler MSVC 2015

no bars

Thank you. Reproduced.
[Deleted]  
Friends, can't you modify the terminal to fit the exchange? What the hell is going on at Otkritie Broker? The tester reproduces some unbelievable equity values for shares and closed stock positions hang up in the terminal. I have not traded for a long time but I decided to do it and the stench is unbelievable. Do you even test your work of art before giving it to people?)
 

It doesn't work:

#define AZ(R)  "df" #R
string s = AZ(rty);
 
pavlick_:

It doesn't work:

#define AZ(R)  "df" #R
string s = AZ(rty);
And it shouldn't. Add a plus sign.
 
fxsaber:
And it shouldn't. Add a plus sign.

In C/C++ it should. What's more, in µl, it works like this:

string s = "sdd" "trt";
through a macro doesn't want to, although it's essentially the same thing.
 
pavlick_:

In C/C++ it should. Moreover, in µl it works like this:

string s = "sdd" "trt";
One does not want to use macros, though it is one and the same in essence.

What's the purpose of such an entry - without the plus? Convenience? - doubtful.

No one writes it that way

int i = 1 2; // типа 3
Or we do the standard for the sake of the standard. Thinking about it is not our thing.
 
fxsaber:

What is the purpose of such an entry - without a plus sign? Convenience? - doubtful.

No one writes like this

int i = 1 2; // типа 3
Or we follow the standard for the sake of the standard. It is not ours to think about.
If only because with the + operator you get a run time operation instead of compile time.
 
pavlick_:
If only because with the + operator you get a run time operation instead of a compile time operation.
It is possible only in a dumb compiler. You understand it yourself.
 

Hi all!

A question for our esteemed developers and experts.


I searched the forum, but did not find an answer.

Is it impossible to change variable values in the expression observation window during debugging?

You can only do calculations, that's all?

I am very grateful for an answer.

 
Northwest:

Hi all!

A question for our esteemed developers and experts.


I searched the forum, but did not find an answer.

Is it impossible to change variable values in the expression observation window during debugging?

You can only do calculations, that's all?

I am very grateful for an answer.

At the moment, you cannot change variable values - only calculate.
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