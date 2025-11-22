Errors, bugs, questions - page 1773

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Can fonts be included as resources in the EA ?
 
Vladimir Pastushak:
Can fonts be included as resources in the EA ?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/33051#comment_4023823
Можно ли интегрировать шрифт с свою ex5 программу? И если можно то как это сделать?
Можно ли интегрировать шрифт с свою ex5 программу? И если можно то как это сделать?
  • www.mql5.com
Для работы mql5-программы может потребоваться множество разнообразных загружаемых ресурсов в виде файлов изображений и звуков.
 

I told you once, I'll try again

after optimisation, I would like to save a pass report with pass parameters

 

Error during execution

class A { public:
        A() { Print( __FUNCTION__ ); }
};
int g( int i )
{
static A a;
        return 1;
}
void OnStart() {}

Result: A::A

while g() is not called at all

 
A100:

Error during execution

class A { public:
        A() { Print( __FUNCTION__ ); }
};
int g( int i )
{
static A a;
        return 1;
}
void OnStart() {}

Result: A::A

Are you saying that a static variable should not have been initialised without a function call?
 
fxsaber:
Are you saying that a static variable must not have been initialized without a function call?

It is not involved in the calculations at all in this case and the g() function only got into the text due to the inclusion of a generic .mqh file

class A { public:
        A() { Print( __FUNCTION__ ); }
};
class B {
        static A a;
};
void OnStart() {}
For example there is no call of A::A
 

Compilation error

int f( int i )
{
static int j = f( i ); //'i' - local variables cannot be used
        return j + 1;
}
void OnStart() { f( 5 ); }
 

when creating a report after testing, some of the settings simply do not fit

 

I can't reply to my customers in private, financial transactions are blocked, customers are outraged because they can't activate the products they've bought.

wrote a request to SR #1656656

 
fxsaber:
Are you saying that a static variable should not have been initialised without a function call?

Furthermore.

class A { public:
    A() { Print( __FUNCTION__ ); } //в MQL вызывается, в С++ - нет
};
void g( int i )
{
    if ( i )
        return;
    static A a;
}
void OnStart()
{
    g( 1 );
}
In C++, for example, not every function call automatically leads to a call to the constructor A::A
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