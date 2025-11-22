Errors, bugs, questions - page 2487
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Ну как нет кнопки? Сверху окна редактирования сообщения ряд кнопок. Там даже подсказка всплывает "Картинка (Alt + I)"
Confirmed, there is no button to load a picture!
Alt+I doesn't help!
Thought I was the only one with this glitch.
Checked in
Linux Debian9 x64
Yandex Browser and Mozilla
VirtualBox
Windows7 x64
Chromium and IE
@Slavaquestion from here
Confirmed, there is no button to load a picture!
Alt+I doesn't help!
Thought I was the only one with this glitch.
Checked in
Linux Debian9 x64
Yandex Browser and Mozilla
VirtualBox
Windows7 x64
Chromium and IE
Look at my screenshot, I don't have it, not in any of the browsers on different operating systems.
@Slavaquestion from here
Confirmed, no button to upload a picture!
Alt+I does not help!
Thought I was the only one with this glitch.
Checked it on
Linux Debian9 x64
Yandex Browser and Mozilla
VirtualBox
Windows7 x64
Chromium and IE
It is clear that it should be, the question is why it is not displayed for everyone?
Look at my screenshot, I don't have it in any browser on different operating systems.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing
Any questions for beginners in MQL4 and MQL5, help and discussion on algorithms and codes
Vladimir Karputov, 2019.06.06 16:22
The "young" fighters of the invisible forex front have a new restriction: the "insert image" button is not available until a certain rating threshold.
Now I get it ))) Probably not a joke.
Perhaps not all moderators are aware of it )))
That's why it's not clear with this button in the questions.
Are your slippers still there?
A question for the developers
Namely.
При этом событие OnTick() эксперта будет также запускаться четыре раза в минуту — на открытии, закрытии, минимуме и максимуме
Is this not a typo? Is this exactly the sequence of feeding (O->C->L->H)?
Why then prints in the tester show sequence O->H->L->C
A question for the developers
Namely.
Is this not a typo? Is this exactly the sequence of feeding (O->C->L->H)?
Why then prints in the tester show sequence O->H->L->C
This is not a typo, but a simple enumeration
Prints in the tester can give other sequences. O->L->H->C; O->L->C; O->H->C; O->C
This is not a misprint, but a simple enumeration.
Prints in the tester may give other sequences as well. O->L->H->C; O->L->C; O->H->C
Then how do I get these sequences from the previous bar m1?
At the moment I get the values as follows
But the problem is that I don't know what sequence of feeds was at that moment.Can you tell me how to find out more easily what sequence was produced by the tester on the previous bar in ohcl mode on m1?