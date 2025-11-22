Errors, bugs, questions - page 1475
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if the code is closed, how do you know it's your indicator
it's hard to understand how breaking protection for code above 900 caused closed code for old builds
this is some kind of sick brain crap, it's not for nothing you have a matrix on your avatar
but doesn't say otherwise, now prove that you didn't sell a single copy.
Who are you to prove anything to you? A fan of flubbing and shitting all over the place with your comments? Has anyone ever asked you anything?
I'm talking to the administration! Not to people with a feverish brain who attribute their diagnosis to everyone around them!
What happened to the Marquette books:
? Where did the books section go?
What happened to the Marquette books:
? Where did the books section go?
What happened to the Marquette books:
? Where did the books section go?
maybe a check could be made so that transactions are not lost?
The reference reads "Generally the events come in, but who knows in what order, and who knows if they come in at all".
Doesn't anyone actually use them? Does everyone build algorithms ignoring the event system? Or does what is written in the help (loss of these events) not happen in reality?
The reference reads "Generally, events come, but joker knows in what order, and joker knows if they come at all."
Doesn't anyone actually use them? Does everyone build algorithms ignoring the event system? Or does what is written in the help (the loss of these events) not happen in reality?
I do. But what good does it do?
The main thing is that the developers don't care. They probably haven't recovered yet from the New Year holidays before last year...
We need to highlight this topic by a circle and place it in the first lines of the forum. We should employ a public relations specialist, specially trained by the company, who would be responsible for transferring user complaints to Service Desk. Who could be deprived of his bonus, if anything (increasing the level of responsibility). How is it now? Users write to Service Desk, while other users have never heard of it, and I believe many people read this thread, many are interested in what is being done for the platform and what the platform breathes...
The following bug has been detected in the latest version of MT5: When loading/reloading the program, the dimensions of the "Quotes window" are not remembered. In all previous versions this function worked, i.e. when closing the terminal, the dimensions of the Quotes window that were set last time were saved and when reloading MT5, the Quotes window would open in the same place and with the same dimensions that were set before. Please fix this bug because I will have to reset Quote Window size every time and it is really annoying. Thank you.