Errors, bugs, questions - page 1474

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Alexey Kozitsyn:
Have you enabled auto-trading? Have you set the flag: allow EA to trade in the EA settings / general tab? Have you set the flag Allow automatic trading in the terminal settings/Advisors tab?
yes, I have done all these manipulations.
[Deleted]  
Ivan Malenkov:
Yes, I have done all these manipulations.

Is EA trading allowed in the account?

Can you post the EA?

 
Tema97:

This is some bullshit.

- so I wrote double lots=0.01 in the beginning;

then in the code

if(isCloseLastPosByStoporTake(",-1,-1)==1)

{lots=0.01;} // position closed at the plus

if(isCloseLastPosByStoporTake(",-1,-1)==2)

{lots*=2;} //position closed on the downside

//---buy, sell, etc.

if(lots>0.15) //if the lot has increased to a value higher than 15, then we scale it back

{lots=0.01;}

did I write the code correctly? Where is the error?

I need - when minus was multiplied by 2 and if minus repeats, it should be 0.02, not 0.01 and so on, until we are in the black

Now I have tested - it multiplies for me after a loss by 4 or by 8 at once - it has no logic - just a value I wanted, and that takes it!

how to fix it?

Attach all code of the Expert Advisor
 

From MT5 help:

"The user must independently implement in the code the check of the trading account status when receiving this event (if it is required by the terms of the trading strategy). If the OrderSend() function call was successful and returned true, it means that the trading server has queued the order for execution and assigned a ticket number to it. As soon as the server processes this order, the Trade event will be generated. And if a user remembers the ticket value, he/she will be able to find out what happened to the order using this value during OnTrade() event handling.

...

One trade request manually sent from the terminal or via OrderSend()/OrderSendAsync() functions can generate several consecutive trade transactions on the trade server. The order of these transactions arrival into the terminal is not guaranteed, so we cannot build our trading algorithm on waiting for the arrival of some trade transactions after others. In addition, transactions can get lost in delivery from the server to the terminal. "

If you'll excuse me, but maybe it's possible to make a check so that transactions aren't lost? It turns out that there is nothing to build an algorithm for these events based on what is written in the help.

 

Admins, please explain how my Universum Cluster Currency indicator got into the public domain?

Whoever posted it says it works on builds up to 900. This .ex4 code I can pass on in a private message to the admins.

Why doesn't your lauded protection work the way you claim it does?

 
Aleksandr Novikov:

Admins, please explain how my Universum Cluster Currency indicator got into the public domain?

Whoever posted it says it works on builds up to 900. I can give this code in .ex4 in a private message to the admins.

What does your lauded protection not work the way you claim it does?

This means you are openly selling your code past the Market:

Selling open source code

and then you try to blame it on MQ?

 
Karputov Vladimir:

That means you're openly selling your code past Market:

and then you try to blame it on MQ?

Not a single open source code has been sold or passed on to anyone!

And having an ad doesn't mean it worked even once.

 
Aleksandr Novikov:

Not a single open code has been sold or passed on to anyone!

And the presence of an advertisement does not indicate that it has ever worked.

But it doesn't say otherwise, now prove that not a single copy was sold
 
Aleksandr Novikov:

This .ex4 code can be given in a private message to the admins.

if the code is closed, how do you know it's your indicator?

it's hard to understand how breaking protection for code above 900 caused closed source code for old builds

it is a sick brain garbage. it is not for nothing that you have a matrix on your avatar.

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