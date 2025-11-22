Errors, bugs, questions - page 1474
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Have you enabled auto-trading? Have you set the flag: allow EA to trade in the EA settings / general tab? Have you set the flag Allow automatic trading in the terminal settings/Advisors tab?
Yes, I have done all these manipulations.
Is EA trading allowed in the account?
Can you post the EA?
This is some bullshit.
- so I wrote double lots=0.01 in the beginning;
then in the code
if(isCloseLastPosByStoporTake(",-1,-1)==1)
{lots=0.01;} // position closed at the plus
if(isCloseLastPosByStoporTake(",-1,-1)==2)
{lots*=2;} //position closed on the downside
//---buy, sell, etc.
if(lots>0.15) //if the lot has increased to a value higher than 15, then we scale it back
{lots=0.01;}
did I write the code correctly? Where is the error?
I need - when minus was multiplied by 2 and if minus repeats, it should be 0.02, not 0.01 and so on, until we are in the black
Now I have tested - it multiplies for me after a loss by 4 or by 8 at once - it has no logic - just a value I wanted, and that takes it!
how to fix it?
A majority of those who voted favourably on the following questions:
Is there a need for an in-house tool to work with the system clipboard?
From MT5 help:
"The user must independently implement in the code the check of the trading account status when receiving this event (if it is required by the terms of the trading strategy). If the OrderSend() function call was successful and returned true, it means that the trading server has queued the order for execution and assigned a ticket number to it. As soon as the server processes this order, the Trade event will be generated. And if a user remembers the ticket value, he/she will be able to find out what happened to the order using this value during OnTrade() event handling.
...
One trade request manually sent from the terminal or via OrderSend()/OrderSendAsync() functions can generate several consecutive trade transactions on the trade server. The order of these transactions arrival into the terminal is not guaranteed, so we cannot build our trading algorithm on waiting for the arrival of some trade transactions after others. In addition, transactions can get lost in delivery from the server to the terminal. "
If you'll excuse me, but maybe it's possible to make a check so that transactions aren't lost? It turns out that there is nothing to build an algorithm for these events based on what is written in the help.
Admins, please explain how my Universum Cluster Currency indicator got into the public domain?
Whoever posted it says it works on builds up to 900. This .ex4 code I can pass on in a private message to the admins.
Why doesn't your lauded protection work the way you claim it does?
Admins, please explain how my Universum Cluster Currency indicator got into the public domain?
Whoever posted it says it works on builds up to 900. I can give this code in .ex4 in a private message to the admins.
What does your lauded protection not work the way you claim it does?
This means you are openly selling your code past the Market:
and then you try to blame it on MQ?
That means you're openly selling your code past Market:
and then you try to blame it on MQ?
Not a single open source code has been sold or passed on to anyone!
And having an ad doesn't mean it worked even once.
Not a single open code has been sold or passed on to anyone!
And the presence of an advertisement does not indicate that it has ever worked.
This .ex4 code can be given in a private message to the admins.
if the code is closed, how do you know it's your indicator?
it's hard to understand how breaking protection for code above 900 caused closed source code for old builds
it is a sick brain garbage. it is not for nothing that you have a matrix on your avatar.