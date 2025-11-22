Errors, bugs, questions - page 731
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I feel sad in advance, but what if there is hope?
Can I set through the window of settings the number of timeframes in a multitime indicator, and then the timeframes themselves, depending on the previously selected number, from which the user wants to receive calculations and displaying? There are lines in the beginning of the indicator code:
that is predefined in the code itself, which is completely inconsistent with the concept of flexible code... or rather the settings of the indicator itself in the end.
I once had an idea: to reserve in the code maximum indicator_buffers and indicator_plots, set maximum timeframes and create as many bool inputs so that the user could choose in the window which timeframes to use and which not. But this is additional code, additional resources, increase of the settings in the window (that is tiresome for users who would hurry to write the indicator instead of studying a trail of parameters for three screens), and the main thing - as a programmer I anticipate fuss with elimination of graphical artifacts of false timeframes that will not be used, but buffers for which will be inevitably allocated without flexibility of settings.
Another thought was that it would be nice to condition these timeframe input-parameters by quantity making them dependent on hierarchically higher - parent: quantitative - parameter, but MQL doesn't provide for that, does it? Even worse, if's do not work outside OnInit(), OnCalculate() and other functions, for all our sakes!
There is an old, bitter truth, that the end user-trader should select the appropriate indicators, instead of untraveling the source code and changing some parameters, inaccessible through the indicator settings window. And if he got only the compiled code, what kind of source code are we talking about?
In the profile/message, you cannot press the [delete] button
It's dancing, and when you try to click it, you enter the topic.
Although the html code is all there and functional.
Browser FF12
In the profile/message, you cannot press the [delete] button
It jumps and when you try to click it, you enter the topic.
Although the html code is all there and functional.
FF12 browser
1.
it blinks. like a mouse moving off a layer. and the [delete] button disappears along with the post's highlight
2. Yesterday a post appeared on the wall. which I did not create
It can't be changed or deleted.
Whose is it?
Intra-forum spam?
2. Yesterday there was a post on the wall that I didn't create
It can't be changed or deleted.
Whose is it?
Wow :) already removed.
Who's doing it? :)
Wow :) it's gone now.
Who does that? :)
Ghostbusters on the forum. It's common. Cross your heart and it'll all go away.
;)
I want to put a picture, at least a picture in the header of the profile, press add, select the file, and all the progress bar begins to rotate infinitely. the picture does not load. tried all kinds of graphic files, and all known browsers. result null.
in the "about me" - html formatting ??? no ??? does not work ???
Likewise.
I want to put a picture, at least a picture in the header profile, I press add, select the file, and all the progress bar begins to rotate endlessly. the picture is not loaded. tried all kinds of graphic files, and all known browsers. result null.
Wow :) already removed.
Who does that? :)