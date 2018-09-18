How to get grid lines on the indicator window?

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See the image:  


image

As one can see that the main chart has many values displayed. But on the indicator window I do not see such grid pattern. I would like to have the similar grid pattern on the indicator window as well.

How I can do that? Kindly, help me. I want that it should be done through the MQL5 coding and not manually by using the scale level settings. 

Please help me.

 
jaffer wilson:

See the image:  


As one can see that the main chart has many values displayed. But on the indicator window I do not see such grid pattern. I would like to have the similar grid pattern on the indicator window as well.

How I can do that? Kindly, help me. I want that it should be done through the MQL5 coding and not manually by using the scale level settings. 

Please help me.



https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/customind/indicatorsetinteger

Documentation on MQL5: Custom Indicators / IndicatorSetInteger
Documentation on MQL5: Custom Indicators / IndicatorSetInteger
  • www.mql5.com
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         | //| Custom indicator iteration function                              | // if tick_number is divided by 50 without the remainder, then style is STYLE_DASHDOTDOT
 
Minions Labs:


https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/customind/indicatorsetinteger

But the levels are set by manually. I am willing to have it automatically as it appears on the Main Chart. I do not set the grids on the main chart then why I need to set it manually here on the indicator window? Can't it be done automatically?

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