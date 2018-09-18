How to get grid lines on the indicator window?
See the image:
As one can see that the main chart has many values displayed. But on the indicator window I do not see such grid pattern. I would like to have the similar grid pattern on the indicator window as well.
How I can do that? Kindly, help me. I want that it should be done through the MQL5 coding and not manually by using the scale level settings.
Please help me.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/customind/indicatorsetinteger
- www.mql5.com
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/customind/indicatorsetinteger
But the levels are set by manually. I am willing to have it automatically as it appears on the Main Chart. I do not set the grids on the main chart then why I need to set it manually here on the indicator window? Can't it be done automatically?
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See the image:
As one can see that the main chart has many values displayed. But on the indicator window I do not see such grid pattern. I would like to have the similar grid pattern on the indicator window as well.
How I can do that? Kindly, help me. I want that it should be done through the MQL5 coding and not manually by using the scale level settings.
Please help me.