Errors, bugs, questions - page 1448
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Tell me build 926 only I get an error when testing EAs
2015.12.10 17:18:41.245 2015.07.17 00:07 test123654789 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 138
I've recently started noticing that the connection indicator has moved to the right
and now I'm tempted to move the whole window to the left to see the full information
The window is fully maximised, the bottom right corner of the terminal is shown in full.
Tell me build 926 only I have an error when testing EAs
2015.12.10 17:18:41.245 2015.07.17 00:07 test123654789 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 138
Write to servicedesk. Attach expert, test settings, server.
Is it reproducible on all EAs?
According to help
138
ERR_REQUOTE
New prices
I've recently started noticing that the connection indicator has moved to the right
and now I'm tempted to move the whole window to the left to see the full information
The window is fully maximised, the bottom right corner of the terminal is shown in full.
What OS, bit rate ? Is it always playable or are there any peculiarities ?
Win 8.1, x64, build 924, MT4
I haven't noticed any special features, the taskbar is visible, but it didn't affect it before
i have it on two terminals, i will check 3-4 more terminals
No, though, here's what I noticed.
The terminal starts and the indicator is positioned normally.
Then the Windows asks to allow the program to make changes.
and the terminal restarts with the indicator already shifted.
It must have moved after the upgrade.
765 build - connect indicator is not moved.
most likely the profile field was shifted because "Mail" was replaced with "Mailbox" and moreover digits were added to "News", "Market", "Signals" tabs
old build
one of the last
Write to servicedesk. Attach expert, test settings, server.
Playback on all EAs?
According to help
Problem. The squares are not square. The first one is 3 by 4, the second 5 by 6
The height is always 1 pixel greater than the set height.
P.S. The error is here:
Problem. The squares are not square. The first one is 3 by 4, the second 5 by 6
The height is always 1 pixel greater than the set height.
Good afternoon!
Thank you for your feedback, we will fix it.