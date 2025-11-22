Errors, bugs, questions - page 1448

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Tell me build 926 only I get an error when testing EAs

2015.12.10 17:18:41.245 2015.07.17 00:07 test123654789 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 138

 

I've recently started noticing that the connection indicator has moved to the right

and now I'm tempted to move the whole window to the left to see the full information

The window is fully maximised, the bottom right corner of the terminal is shown in full.


 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Tell me build 926 only I have an error when testing EAs

2015.12.10 17:18:41.245 2015.07.17 00:07 test123654789 EURUSD,H1: OrderSend error 138

Write to servicedesk. Attach expert, test settings, server.

Is it reproducible on all EAs?

According to help

138

ERR_REQUOTE

New prices


 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I've recently started noticing that the connection indicator has moved to the right

and now I'm tempted to move the whole window to the left to see the full information

The window is fully maximised, the bottom right corner of the terminal is shown in full.


What operating system, bit rate, build? Is it always reproducible or are there any peculiarities ?
 
Alexander:
What OS, bit rate ? Is it always playable or are there any peculiarities ?

Win 8.1, x64, build 924, MT4

I haven't noticed any special features, the taskbar is visible, but it didn't affect it before

i have it on two terminals, i will check 3-4 more terminals

 

No, though, here's what I noticed.

The terminal starts and the indicator is positioned normally.

Then the Windows asks to allow the program to make changes.

and the terminal restarts with the indicator already shifted.

It must have moved after the upgrade.

765 build - connect indicator is not moved.

most likely the profile field was shifted because "Mail" was replaced with "Mailbox" and moreover digits were added to "News", "Market", "Signals" tabs

old build

one of the last


 
Alexander:

Write to servicedesk. Attach expert, test settings, server.

Playback on all EAs?

According to help

Failure, mixed up Ask and Bid at the end of the day
  
#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>

void OnStart() {        
        CCanvas canva1;
        
        canva1.Resize(800,600);
        canva1.CreateBitmapLabel("c1", 50,50,200,200,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE);
        canva1.Erase(XRGB(0xFF,0xFF,0xFF));
        int x=100, y=100;
        //--------------------------
        int box = 3;
        //--------------------------
        canva1.FillRectangle(
                x,
                y,
                x+box,
                y+box,
                XRGB(155,155,155)
        );
        
        x=110;
        y=100;
        //--------------------------
        box = 5;
        //--------------------------
        canva1.FillRectangle(
                x,
                y,
                x+box,
                y+box,
                XRGB(155,155,155)
        );
        
        canva1.Update();
}

Problem. The squares are not square. The first one is 3 by 4, the second 5 by 6

The height is always 1 pixel greater than the set height.

P.S. The error is here:

void CCanvas::FillRectangle(int x1,int y1,int x2,int y2,const uint clr)
  {
   int tmp;
//--- sort vertexe

   if(x2<x1)
     {
      tmp=x1;
      x1 =x2;
      x2 =tmp;
     }
   if(y2<y1)
     {
      tmp=y1;
      y1 =y2;
      y2 =tmp;
     }
//--- out of screen boundaries
   if(x2<0 || y2<0 || x1>=m_width || y1>=m_height)
      return;
//--- stay withing screen boundaries
   if(x1<0)
      x1=0;
   if(y1<0)
      y1=0;
   if(x2>=m_width)
      x2=m_width -1;
   if(y2>=m_height)
      y2=m_height-1;
//--- set pixels
   
for(;y1<=y2;y1++) {
      ArrayFill(m_pixels,y1*m_width+x1,x2-x1,clr);
   }
  }
 
Hi, MT4 build 920, MetaEditor build 1218 Here's a recent update, one of the indicators in ex4 that uses a DLL now resets its settings every time it compiles, is there any way to fix this?
 
Igor Volodin:

Problem. The squares are not square. The first one is 3 by 4, the second 5 by 6

The height is always 1 pixel greater than the set height.


Good afternoon!

Thank you for your feedback, we will fix it.

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