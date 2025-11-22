Errors, bugs, questions - page 1451
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1. What's in the logs?
2. Why no download ? Uninstall the product and download again.
There is nothing at all in the logs. The indicator in the navigator simply does not respond to attempts to pin it to the chart. Neither by drag and drop, nor by double click, nor from the PCM menu.
Removed it from the navigator. I enter the market to the page of this indicator - there is no Download button.
Removed it from the navigator. I enter the market to the page of this indicator - there is no Download button.
Uninstall from the navigator.
In the Market, press update
The button will be available.
Uninstall from the navigator.
In the marketplace, press update
The button will be available.
Entered your purchases. Clicked on Update. No button. The indicator that does not work (one of several) is called FindPatternRails
Screenshots from MetaTrader trading platform
USDJPY, H4, 2015.12.16
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 4, Demo
Entered my purchases. Pressed Refresh. No button. The indicator that is not working (one of several) is called FindPatternRails
Please attach a link to your signal.
I don't have any signals.
The indicator if it's this one. And this one doesn't work for me either, having been previously downloaded from the marketplace.
I have no signals.
Indicator if this one. And this one doesn't work for me either being previously downloaded from the marketplace.
1. 940 build. Did everything according to the instructions.
Uninstall from the navigator.
In the Market, press updateButton will be available.
2. Downloaded the product again.
3. put it on the chart and got
Entered my purchases. Pressed Refresh. No button. The indicator that is not working (one of several) is called FindPatternRails
1. 940 build. Did everything according to the instructions
2. Downloaded the product again
3. put it on the chart and got
Remove from navigator. Uninstalled.
In the marketplace, click on update. Pressed.The button will be available. No button.
Uninstall from the navigator. Deleted it.
In the market, click on update. Clicked.The button will be available. No button.
According to your screenshot https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1471#comment_2118072 you deleted the wrong product. If the product is free and it was deleted, it should not be in your purchases.
Write to servicedesk. You describe in as much detail as possible how to reproduce it.