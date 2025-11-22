Errors, bugs, questions - page 1451

New comment
 
Alexander:

1. What's in the logs?

2. Why no download ? Uninstall the product and download again.

There is nothing at all in the logs. The indicator in the navigator simply does not respond to attempts to pin it to the chart. Neither by drag and drop, nor by double click, nor from the PCM menu.

Removed it from the navigator. I enter the market to the page of this indicator - there is no Download button.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Removed it from the navigator. I enter the market to the page of this indicator - there is no Download button.

Uninstall from the navigator.

In the Market, press update

The button will be available.

 
Alexander:

Uninstall from the navigator.

In the marketplace, press update

The button will be available.

Entered your purchases. Clicked on Update. No button. The indicator that does not work (one of several) is called FindPatternRails

Screenshots from MetaTrader trading platform

USDJPY, H4, 2015.12.16

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 4, Demo

USDJPY, H4, 2015.12.16, MetaQuotes Software Corp.


 
Artyom Trishkin:

Entered my purchases. Pressed Refresh. No button. The indicator that is not working (one of several) is called FindPatternRails


Please attach a link to your signal.
 
Alexander:
Please attach a link to your signal.

I don't have any signals.

The indicator if it's this one. And this one doesn't work for me either, having been previously downloaded from the marketplace.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

I have no signals.

Indicator if this one. And this one doesn't work for me either being previously downloaded from the marketplace.

1. 940 build. Did everything according to the instructions.

Uninstall from the navigator.

In the Market, press update

Button will be available.


2. Downloaded the product again.

3. put it on the chart and got


 
Artyom Trishkin:

Entered my purchases. Pressed Refresh. No button. The indicator that is not working (one of several) is called FindPatternRails


Was the indicator deleted before this?
 
Alexander:

1. 940 build. Did everything according to the instructions

2. Downloaded the product again

3. put it on the chart and got


Remove from navigator. Uninstalled.

In the marketplace, click on update. Pressed.

The button will be available. No button.
 
Artyom Trishkin:

Uninstall from the navigator. Deleted it.

In the market, click on update. Clicked.

The button will be available. No button.

According to your screenshot https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1471#comment_2118072 you deleted the wrong product. If the product is free and it was deleted, it should not be in your purchases.

Write to servicedesk. You describe in as much detail as possible how to reproduce it.

 
After removing all the non-working indicators that were previously downloaded from the marketplace, they all disappeared from my product list. Then I went back to the page with these indicators, and the Download button still appeared. Downloaded everything again. Everything is working. Thank you. What it was, it's not clear...
1...144414451446144714481449145014511452145314541455145614571458...3193
New comment