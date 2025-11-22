Errors, bugs, questions - page 1447

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[Deleted]  
Ilyas:
What build of editor do you have?
build 1214.
[Deleted]   
#property strict 

class CLASS
{
public:
  int Tmp;
    
  void operator =( const int Value )
  {
    this.Tmp = Value;
    
    return;
  }
};

template <typename T>
void Func( T &Tmp ) // Похоже '&' в данном случае стал иного смысла, чем в билдах когда-то
{
  Tmp = 5;
  
  return;
}

void OnStart( void )
{
//  Func(1); // '1' - parameter passed as reference, variable expected
  
  double Double[] = {0};
  
  Print(Double[0]); // 0.0
  Func(Double[0]);  // раньше здесь ругался компилятор, что теперь изменилось? Указатели?
  Print(Double[0]); // 5.0

  CLASS* Class[1]; 
  Class[0] = new CLASS;

  Print(Class[0].Tmp); // 0
  Func(Class[0]);      // здесь тоже не ругается, но обяснить можно, т.к. передается Pointer на класс
  Print(Class[0].Tmp); // 5
  
  delete(Class[0]);
  
  return;
}
[Deleted]  
Ilyas:
Thanks for the message.

Unfortunately there is a bug in build 924 which in some cases causes a DLL loading error with code 1114 or 998, a message about this can be seen in the "Log" tab.

The bug has been fixed, a fix will be included in the upcoming build.

Yes, error 998.

2015.12.08 14:18:37.671 Cannot load 'C:\Program Files\JustForex MetaTrader 4\MQL4\Libraries\CsvReader.dll' [998]

[Deleted]  

Upgraded to MT4 build 925. The whole GUI is now in large font. Even the chart comment and price scale with all captions are now in large font.

Is this supposed to be like this? Windows7 x64 SP1, OS font size is set to Medium - 125%. Screen resolution is not 4K - 1920x1200.

 
zaskok3:

Upgraded to MT4 build 925. The entire GUI is now in large font. Even the chart comment and price scale with all captions are now in large font.

Is this supposed to be like this? Windows7 x64 SP1, OS font size is set to Medium - 125%. Screen resolution is not 4K - 1920x1200.

Please attach a screenshot.
 

MetaTrader 5 

2015.12.10 09:44:36.603 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1210 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2015.12.10 09:44:36.604 Terminal        Windows 10 Pro (x64 based PC), IE 11.20, UAC, AMD Phenom II X6 1075 T Processor, RAM: 1590 / 4058 Mb, HDD: 305342 / 375487 Mb, GMT+02:00
2015.12.10 09:44:36.604 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

does not want to search for servers:

MT5

At the same time MT4 searches for servers and connects to them perfectly. MT5 shows Market tab and shows my balance in mql5.community.

I disabled Kaspersky Internet Security and firewall, but still no effect. I uninstalled and reinstalled MT5. Again no effect. What must i do?

[Deleted]  
Alexander:
Please attach a screenshot.
[Deleted]  
Every new build has new bugs, yesterday I updated to 925 and some functions in EAs stopped working. Can't even figure out what yet....
 
Aliaksandr Kryvanos:
Every new build has new bugs, yesterday I updated to 925 and some functions in EAs stopped working. Can't even figure out what yet....
Some functions - what kind of functions?
 
Karputov Vladimir:

MetaTrader 5

does not want to search for servers:


At the same time MT4 searches for servers and connects to them perfectly. MT5 shows Market tab and shows my balance in mql5.community.

I disabled Kaspersky Internet Security and firewall, but still no effect. I uninstalled and reinstalled MT5. Again no effect. What must i do?

After rollback and system restore everything worked.
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