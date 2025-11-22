Errors, bugs, questions - page 1447
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What build of editor do you have?
Thanks for the message.
Unfortunately there is a bug in build 924 which in some cases causes a DLL loading error with code 1114 or 998, a message about this can be seen in the "Log" tab.
The bug has been fixed, a fix will be included in the upcoming build.
Yes, error 998.
2015.12.08 14:18:37.671 Cannot load 'C:\Program Files\JustForex MetaTrader 4\MQL4\Libraries\CsvReader.dll' [998]
Upgraded to MT4 build 925. The whole GUI is now in large font. Even the chart comment and price scale with all captions are now in large font.
Is this supposed to be like this? Windows7 x64 SP1, OS font size is set to Medium - 125%. Screen resolution is not 4K - 1920x1200.
Upgraded to MT4 build 925. The entire GUI is now in large font. Even the chart comment and price scale with all captions are now in large font.
Is this supposed to be like this? Windows7 x64 SP1, OS font size is set to Medium - 125%. Screen resolution is not 4K - 1920x1200.
MetaTrader 5
does not want to search for servers:
At the same time MT4 searches for servers and connects to them perfectly. MT5 shows Market tab and shows my balance in mql5.community.
I disabled Kaspersky Internet Security and firewall, but still no effect. I uninstalled and reinstalled MT5. Again no effect. What must i do?
Please attach a screenshot.
Every new build has new bugs, yesterday I updated to 925 and some functions in EAs stopped working. Can't even figure out what yet....
MetaTrader 5
does not want to search for servers:
At the same time MT4 searches for servers and connects to them perfectly. MT5 shows Market tab and shows my balance in mql5.community.
I disabled Kaspersky Internet Security and firewall, but still no effect. I uninstalled and reinstalled MT5. Again no effect. What must i do?