Errors, bugs, questions - page 2323

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fxsaber:
Why are there non-zero stop levels on the MQ-Beta? It's an ancient thing.

I think it's handy for tests - the ancient stuff is still out there somewhere.

 
In PMs, the names of users are not displayed, only their usernames. So it's hard to know who you're talking to.
 

What is this nonsense and how is it understood (in the Log tab)?

2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic LKOH (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:00, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic RTS Splice (stat: 2018.11.16 23:56:18, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic Si Splice (stat: 2018.11.16 23:58:20, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic VTBR Splice (stat: 2018.11.16 23:50:45, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic GAZR Splice (stat: 2018.11.16 23:51:30, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic USDRUB_TOM (stat: 2018.11.16 23:50:00, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic GAZP (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:00, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic SBER (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:04, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic SBERP (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:04, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic RTS-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:57:52, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic Si-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:59:56, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic MIX-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:56:28, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic GOLD-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:02, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic GAZR-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:02, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic LKOH-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:02, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic SBRF-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:59:11, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic ED-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:02, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic VTBR-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:02, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic SBPR-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:02, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:23:11.631 Ticks future statistic BR-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:56:19, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:23:19.115 Ticks future statistic BR-1.19 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:58:03, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)

version 1940

 

Quartet has a new build and new errors, the indicator stopped running

2018.11.19 01:39:30.894 Access violation read to 0x00000014 in 'F:\FX\MetaTrader - Alpari - test_TEST_04\MQL4\indicators\PozaCalcInd.ex4'

How do I fix it?

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Mistakes and problems with mql5.com website

Alain Verlaine, 2018.11.18 14:23

The search engine seems to miss some results regardless of the research criteria, just an example with "PostMessageW" on a Russian forum.

4 results. Although with Google ...

33 results.

That's just 1 example.


[Deleted]  
Dear developers! Pay attention to the problem!
 
The Include\WinAPI is missing ShellExecuteW. What is the counterpart there?
 
Is this a mistake or not?
void OnStart()
{
  uchar Array[] = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5};
  
  Print(StringToCharArray(NULL, Array));      // 0
  Print(StringLen(CharArrayToString(Array))); // 5
}
 
fxsaber:
The Include\WinAPI is missing ShellExecuteW. What is the equivalent there?
I don't see shellexecute or winexec there. preferably the former
 

Is this normal function behaviour ? If so, how can the time be reduced ? The history has been preloaded

      time_=GetMicrosecondCount();
      double mas[];
      CopyOpen(sym[i].NAME,PERIOD_D1,0,1,mas);
      Print(sym[i].NAME,"  ",(GetMicrosecondCount()-time_));

Result :

ARSA symbol 16 544 647

AVAN 16 506 592

AVAZ symbol 16 553 408

AVAZP symbol 16 511 019

Symbol ASSB 16 521 310


This behaviour appears on CFD


Behaviour appears in all

CopyRates(sym[i].NAME,PERIOD_D1,0,1,rates); 
CopyOpen(sym[i].NAME,PERIOD_D1,0,1,mas);
iOpen(sym[i].NAME,PERIOD_D1,0);
1...231623172318231923202321232223232324232523262327232823292330...3193
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