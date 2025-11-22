Errors, bugs, questions - page 2323
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Why are there non-zero stop levels on the MQ-Beta? It's an ancient thing.
I think it's handy for tests - the ancient stuff is still out there somewhere.
What is this nonsense and how is it understood (in the Log tab)?
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic LKOH (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:00, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic RTS Splice (stat: 2018.11.16 23:56:18, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic Si Splice (stat: 2018.11.16 23:58:20, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic VTBR Splice (stat: 2018.11.16 23:50:45, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic GAZR Splice (stat: 2018.11.16 23:51:30, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic USDRUB_TOM (stat: 2018.11.16 23:50:00, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic GAZP (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:00, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic SBER (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:04, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic SBERP (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:04, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic RTS-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:57:52, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic Si-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:59:56, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic MIX-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:56:28, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic GOLD-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:02, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic GAZR-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:02, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic LKOH-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:02, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic SBRF-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:59:11, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic ED-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:02, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic VTBR-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:02, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:22:49.696 Ticks future statistic SBPR-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:55:02, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:23:11.631 Ticks future statistic BR-12.18 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:56:19, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
2018.10.13 19:23:19.115 Ticks future statistic BR-1.19 (stat: 2018.11.16 23:58:03, last: 1970.01.01 00:00:00.000)
version 1940
Quartet has a new build and new errors, the indicator stopped running
2018.11.19 01:39:30.894 Access violation read to 0x00000014 in 'F:\FX\MetaTrader - Alpari - test_TEST_04\MQL4\indicators\PozaCalcInd.ex4'
How do I fix it?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Mistakes and problems with mql5.com website
Alain Verlaine, 2018.11.18 14:23
The search engine seems to miss some results regardless of the research criteria, just an example with "PostMessageW" on a Russian forum.
4 results. Although with Google ...
33 results.
That's just 1 example.
The Include\WinAPI is missing ShellExecuteW. What is the equivalent there?
Is this normal function behaviour ? If so, how can the time be reduced ? The history has been preloaded
Result :
ARSA symbol 16 544 647
AVAZ symbol 16 553 408
AVAZP symbol 16 511 019
This behaviour appears on CFD
Behaviour appears in all