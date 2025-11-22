Errors, bugs, questions - page 1452

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Alexander:

According to your screenshot https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1471#comment_2118072 you deleted the wrong product. If the product is free and it was deleted, it should not be in your purchases.

Write to servicedesk. Give as much detail as possible on how to reproduce it.

It was findpatternrails that I uninstalled. All the ones I previously downloaded from the marketplace were all capital letters in the navigator for some reason (now after re-downloading, have normal names - this one is now called FindPatternRails). The products are free. All mine. Downloaded them for myself to "check out". All of them were in Purchases. You can see them in the screenshot. I've always had them there. But after upgrading to build 940 they just stopped working. After deleting in findpatternrails navigator there was no Download button. When I deleted another one that didn't work and re-entered the page with indicators, Download (or Download - I don't remember exactly) buttons appeared for both indicators. I downloaded and launched them and they worked.
 
#1370495 - other developers, please take a look.
 

I'm trying to assign a different sound to the "alert" event, but when I press "OK" it resets to the default sound.

In the screenshot, the alert is disabled, but this has no effect.


 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I try to assign a different sound to the "alert" event, but when I press "OK" it resets to the standard sound.


After selecting from the list, press Enter, then OK.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I am trying to assign a different sound to the "alert" event, but when I press "OK" it resets to the standard sound.


What terminal? What build? What is the path to the data directory? What operating system and what bit? Are the service packs installed? (By the way, this information is in the terminal: when you start the terminal, the first three lines in the Logbook).

At:

Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1241 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
Terminal        Windows 10 Pro (x64 based PC), IE 11.20, UAC, AMD Phenom II X6 1075 T Processor, RAM: 1347 / 4058 Mb, HDD: 303753 / 375487 Mb, GMT+02:00
Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

this behaviour is not confirmed.

 
Alexey Da:
After selecting from the list, press Enter, then press OK.

There you go, it all makes perfect sense.)

I never would have guessed to press enter after selecting from the list

Thanks a lot.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Which terminal? What build? What is the path to the data directory? What operating system and what bit size? Are the service packs installed? (By the way, this information is in the terminal: when you start the terminal the first three lines in the Logbook).

At:

this behaviour is not confirmed.

telepathy mode does not work?

see how quickly the colleagues solved the problem )

but terminals, builds, axes)

 

When will Explorer finally be fixed?

mt4/940
win7/64

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

does telepathy mode not work?

see how quickly the colleagues solved the problem?)

and here are terminals, builds, axes )

I change without pressing "Enter" - just select from list and "Ok". So I think telepathy has worked :).
 

Greetings.

Dear admin. Found a bug with SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE.

Compiler build 1241.

Trying to make autodetect fill type for orders:

      if((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING)SymbolInfoInteger(sy,SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE)!=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING)request.type_filling)
request.type_filling=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING)SymbolInfoInteger(sy,SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE);

I.e. if fill type is specified incorrectly, it assigns values from symbol specification.

For example on ...PRO Broker, fill type IOC (In your table and in the real world it is assigned to a value

2

)

but with type two - the server returns an error:

2015.12.22 14:57:11.385 EXP5 _ COPYLOT_Client_market18 (USDCHF,H1)      ERROR 0 Result = 10030 symbol NZDUSD volume 0.1 action 1 tp 0 sl 0 type 0 price 0.68205   Invalid order filling type
2015.12.22 14:57:11.385 EXP5 _ COPYLOT_Client_market18 (USDCHF,H1)      ERROR   Result = 10030 symbol NZDUSD volume 0.1 action 1 tp 0 sl 0 type 0 price 0.68205   request.type_filling=2

That's why 2 years ago I made the filling choice - client. prescribed so in the settings:

enum filling
  {
   FillOrKill=ORDER_FILLING_FOK,
   ImmediatOrCancel=ORDER_FILLING_IOC,
   Return=ORDER_FILLING_RETURN,
  };

and selecting via input:

input filling TypeFilling=ORDER_FILLING_FOK;


So when I do autodetect, why doesn't it work and generates an error

and when I select the IOC in the settings, it gets the value

1

! and everything works.

The table shows the following values:

Fill or Kill

SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK

1

This policy means that a deal can be executed only with the specified volume. If the necessary amount of a financial instrument is currently unavailable in the market, the order will not be executed. The required volume can be filled using several offers available on the market at the moment.

Immediate or Cancel

SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC

2

In this case a trader agrees to execute a deal with the volume maximally available in the market within that indicated in the order. In case the order cannot be filled completely, the available volume of the order will be filled, and the remaining volume will be canceled. The possibility of using IOC orders is determined at the trade server.

Return

No identifier

This policy is used only for market orders (Buy and Sell), limit and stop limit orders and only for the symbols with Market or Exchange execution. In case of partial filling a market or limit order with remaining volume is not canceled but processed further.

But there must be a data mix-up!

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