Errors, bugs, questions - page 1452
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According to your screenshot https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1471#comment_2118072 you deleted the wrong product. If the product is free and it was deleted, it should not be in your purchases.
Write to servicedesk. Give as much detail as possible on how to reproduce it.
I'm trying to assign a different sound to the "alert" event, but when I press "OK" it resets to the default sound.
In the screenshot, the alert is disabled, but this has no effect.
I try to assign a different sound to the "alert" event, but when I press "OK" it resets to the standard sound.
I am trying to assign a different sound to the "alert" event, but when I press "OK" it resets to the standard sound.
What terminal? What build? What is the path to the data directory? What operating system and what bit? Are the service packs installed? (By the way, this information is in the terminal: when you start the terminal, the first three lines in the Logbook).
At:
this behaviour is not confirmed.
After selecting from the list, press Enter, then press OK.
There you go, it all makes perfect sense.)
I never would have guessed to press enter after selecting from the list
Thanks a lot.
Which terminal? What build? What is the path to the data directory? What operating system and what bit size? Are the service packs installed? (By the way, this information is in the terminal: when you start the terminal the first three lines in the Logbook).
At:
this behaviour is not confirmed.
telepathy mode does not work?
see how quickly the colleagues solved the problem )
but terminals, builds, axes)
When will Explorer finally be fixed?
mt4/940
win7/64
does telepathy mode not work?
see how quickly the colleagues solved the problem?)
and here are terminals, builds, axes )
Greetings.
Dear admin. Found a bug with SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE.
Compiler build 1241.
Trying to make autodetect fill type for orders:
I.e. if fill type is specified incorrectly, it assigns values from symbol specification.
For example on ...PRO Broker, fill type IOC (In your table and in the real world it is assigned to a value
2
)
but with type two - the server returns an error:
That's why 2 years ago I made the filling choice - client. prescribed so in the settings:
and selecting via input:
input filling TypeFilling=ORDER_FILLING_FOK;
So when I do autodetect, why doesn't it work and generates an error
and when I select the IOC in the settings, it gets the value
1
! and everything works.
The table shows the following values:
Fill or Kill
SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK
1
This policy means that a deal can be executed only with the specified volume. If the necessary amount of a financial instrument is currently unavailable in the market, the order will not be executed. The required volume can be filled using several offers available on the market at the moment.
Immediate or Cancel
SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC
2
In this case a trader agrees to execute a deal with the volume maximally available in the market within that indicated in the order. In case the order cannot be filled completely, the available volume of the order will be filled, and the remaining volume will be canceled. The possibility of using IOC orders is determined at the trade server.
Return
No identifier
This policy is used only for market orders (Buy and Sell), limit and stop limit orders and only for the symbols with Market or Exchange execution. In case of partial filling a market or limit order with remaining volume is not canceled but processed further.
But there must be a data mix-up!