Errors, bugs, questions - page 1449
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No, here's something I noticed though.
Please attach your monitor settings
What OS version do you have?
- Screen resolution
- Diagonal
- Text size (in %)
Please attach your monitor settings
What version of OS do you have?
- Screen resolution
- Diagonal
- Text size (in %)
forgot to clarify that I work with my laptop (asus, if it helps), my laptop is connected to the second monitor, graphics card GEFORCE 610 M
the second monitor BENQ most likely 19 inches (no documentation, the monitor is not written, measured ruler ~ 48.5 cm)
Resolution 1440x900, the output only on the second monitor.
If you tell me where to see the size of the text - I'll specify.
If there where the screenshot below, it turns 11 (I doubt that he pointed out correctly)
Apparently the text size is small (100%)
Win 8.1
But before everything was fine.
If you know where to look up the size of the text, I'll clarify it.
Right-click on the desktop -> personalisation -> screen. The size is a percentage. If you haven't heard of it, it means you're 100% 'small'.
I have encountered this problem on more than one occasion: When trying to open the data directory, an error occurs and the explorer closes.
Terminal MT4 build 920
Windows 7 / 64
What are you doing again with the private messages? First messages don't send with an error, and now you can't send at all - the button is inactive...
The "Reply" button is greyed out and unresponsive to clicks. Kicked the wheels, bowed north-south-west-east, looked in the tank, wiped the headlights... Still won't click...
I've encountered this problem more than once: when trying to open the data directory, there is an error and Explorer closes.
Terminal MT4 build 920
Windows 7 / 64
Confirmed, observed the same thing during last week and a half (i.e. 920-924 builds). However, before your message I haven't connected it with MT, I thought there is just too much software running and the OS is capricious.
I wonder if it will be the same in the current 940 build.
I have encountered this problem on more than one occasion: When trying to open the data directory, an error occurs and the explorer closes.
Terminal MT4 build 920
Windows 7 / 64
I have encountered this problem on more than one occasion: When trying to open the data directory, an error occurs and the explorer closes.
Terminal MT4 build 920
Windows 7 / 64
Confirmed, it happens a lot.