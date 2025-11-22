Errors, bugs, questions - page 1449

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Alexandr Bryzgalov:

No, here's something I noticed though.



Please attach your monitor settings

  • Screen resolution
  • Diagonal
  • Text size (in %)
What OS version do you have?
 
Alexander:

Please attach your monitor settings

  • Screen resolution
  • Diagonal
  • Text size (in %)
What version of OS do you have?

forgot to clarify that I work with my laptop (asus, if it helps), my laptop is connected to the second monitor, graphics card GEFORCE 610 M

the second monitor BENQ most likely 19 inches (no documentation, the monitor is not written, measured ruler ~ 48.5 cm)

Resolution 1440x900, the output only on the second monitor.

If you tell me where to see the size of the text - I'll specify.

If there where the screenshot below, it turns 11 (I doubt that he pointed out correctly)

Apparently the text size is small (100%)

Win 8.1

But before everything was fine.


 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

If you know where to look up the size of the text, I'll clarify it.

Right-click on the desktop -> personalisation -> screen. The size is a percentage. If you haven't heard of it, it means you are 100% 'small'.
 
Alexander Puzanov:
Right-click on the desktop -> personalisation -> screen. The size is a percentage. If you haven't heard of it, it means you're 100% 'small'.
Yep, got it.
 

I have encountered this problem on more than one occasion: When trying to open the data directory, an error occurs and the explorer closes.

Terminal MT4 build 920
Windows 7 / 64

 

What are you doing again with the private messages? First messages don't send with an error, and now you can't send at all - the button is inactive...

The "Reply" button is greyed out and unresponsive to clicks. Kicked the wheels, bowed north-south-west-east, looked in the tank, wiped the headlights... Still won't click...

 
Aleksandr Novikov:

I've encountered this problem more than once: when trying to open the data directory, there is an error and Explorer closes.

Terminal MT4 build 920
Windows 7 / 64

Confirmed, observed the same thing during last week and a half (i.e. 920-924 builds). However, before your message I haven't connected it with MT, I thought there is just too much software running and the OS is capricious.

I wonder if it will be the same in the current 940 build.

 
Aleksandr Novikov:

I have encountered this problem on more than one occasion: When trying to open the data directory, an error occurs and the explorer closes.

Terminal MT4 build 920
Windows 7 / 64

I confirm, it happens very often.
 
Aleksandr Novikov:

I have encountered this problem on more than one occasion: When trying to open the data directory, an error occurs and the explorer closes.

Terminal MT4 build 920
Windows 7 / 64

Does it work on 940 build?
 
Yury Kirillov:
Confirmed, it happens a lot.
On which build do you confirm? Is it playing on 940?
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